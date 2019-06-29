You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines: Abu Sayyaf chief likely plotted suicide attacks
﻿

Philippines: Abu Sayyaf chief likely plotted suicide attacks

The military says 22 other soldiers and civilians were wounded. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

Philippines: Abu Sayyaf chief likely plotted suicide attacks

  • An official said Hajjan Sawadjaan most likely harbored the two suicide bombers and plotted Friday’s attack
  • The Daesh group said in a statement two of its fighters carried the attack with explosive belts
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

JOLO, Philippines: A Philippine official says an Abu Sayyaf commander aligned with the Daesh group most likely plotted the suicide attacks on an army camp in the volatile south by two militants, whose identities remain unknown.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano cited intelligence Saturday as showing Hajjan Sawadjaan most likely harbored the two suicide bombers and plotted Friday’s attack in an army camp that killed three soldiers, two civilians and themselves. The military says 22 other soldiers and civilians were wounded.
Sawadjaan is based in the jungles of southern Sulu province.
The Daesh group said in a statement two of its fighters carried the attack with explosive belts but overstated the military casualties at about 100.
Ano said it remains unclear if the non-Arabic male attackers were Filipinos or foreigners.

Topics: Philippines Abu Sayyaf

Related

0
World
Eight dead in suicide bombing at Philippines military camp

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

  • Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  • Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital”
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

Topics: India Pune

Related

0
Business & Economy
India tariffs threaten California almond industry
0
World
Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

Latest updates

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse
0
Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks
0
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
0
Syrian crisis topped talks between Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince
0
‘Back on track’: Trump, Xi seal trade war truce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.