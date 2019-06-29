You are here

US, Taliban to open talks in fresh bid to end war

The focus of the talks will be the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. (File/AFP)
AP
Updated 48 min 9 sec ago

AP

  • Taliban’s negotiating team was set to open talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
  • Taliban control or contest roughly half of Afghan territory
AP
ISLAMABAD: A fresh round of talks between the US and the Taliban is to begin in Qatar Saturday, just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is hoping for an Afghan peace agreement before Sept. 1.
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, told The Associated Press that the Taliban’s negotiating team was set to open talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. He has been in the region for several weeks meeting a legion of regional and Afghan officials, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Khalilzad has been relentless in his pursuit of an intra-Afghan dialogue after an earlier planned meeting between the government and the Taliban in Doha was scuttled when both sides disagreed on participants.
As in previous rounds of talks between Khalilzad and the Taliban, the focus will be on the withdrawal of US troops and Taliban guarantees to prevent Afghanistan from again hosting militants who can stage global attacks. Still, both Khalilzad and Pompeo have said that agreements with the Taliban will come hand in hand with agreements on an intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent cease fire.
Until now the Taliban have refused to meet directly with Ghani’s government but have held several rounds of talks with a collection of Afghan personalities from Kabul, including former President Hamid Karzai, several prominent opposition leaders and government peace council members. Both those meetings were held in Moscow earlier this year. The Taliban say they will meet with government officials but as ordinary Afghans and not representatives of the government __ at least not until an agreement with the US is finalized, saying the US is the final arbiter on the Taliban’s biggest issue of troop withdrawal.
The Taliban have also refused a cease-fire. Taliban officials who have spoken to the AP on condition they not be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media, say they won’t agree to a cease-fire until troop withdrawal is in place because returning Taliban to the battlefield with the same momentum of today if the US reneges on its promises could be difficult.
After nearly 18 years and billions of dollars in the protracted war that began in 2001 to unseat the Taliban and hunt down Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and his followers who carried out the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, the Taliban control or contest roughly half of Afghan territory.
The latest round of talks comes amid heightened expectations that followed Pompeo’s optimistic time frame for a pact to end Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war and America’s longest-running military engagement.

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

AFP
At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

  • Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  • Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital”
AFP
NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

