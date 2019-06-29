You are here

US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Iran tensions

The US has deployed F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar for the first time, its military said June 28, 2019, adding to a buildup of US forces in the Gulf amid tensions with Iran. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Iran tensions

  • The Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters have been deployed “to defend American forces and interests”
  • A photo handout showed five of the jets flying above the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US has deployed F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar for the first time, its military said Friday, adding to a buildup of US forces in the Gulf amid tensions with Iran.
The Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters have been deployed “to defend American forces and interests,” the US Air Forces Central Military Command said in a statement that did not specify how many of the hi-tech planes had been sent.
A photo handout showed five of the jets flying above the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Tehran and Washington have been locked in an escalating standoff since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multi-party 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Tensions spiked last week when Iran shot down a US drone over sensitive Gulf waters following a series of tanker attacks that Washington blamed on Tehran, which has denied involvement.
Since then the arch-foes have been locked in a war of words, which escalated this week when Trump announced new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Iran has threatened to abandon some of its commitments under the nuclear deal unless the remaining partners — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — help it circumvent US sanctions and especially sell its oil.
In May, the US Air Force deployed several nuclear-capable B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf in response to what the Defense Department described as a possible plan by Iran to attack American forces in the region, as well as an aircraft carrier task force.

Topics: US Qatar Iran Iran tensions iran tension

Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

Updated 29 June 2019
AP
Sudan's army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

  • In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule
  • Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling generals say they have accepted a joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia to work toward a transitional government.
Lt. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said late Friday the generals are ready to resume “immediate, serious and honest” negotiations to end the political stalemate with the protesters based on the joint proposal.
Protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, said Thursday the proposal was based on a previous initiative from Ethiopia for a power-sharing agreement.
In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule.
Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month.

Topics: Sudan AU Ethiopia

