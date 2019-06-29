You are here

Syrian crisis topped talks between Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (SPA)
Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
CAIRO: The Syrian crisis topped the talks held between Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Egypt’s state TV said on Saturday, citing the presidency.
The presidency also said the talks between the two showed matching views regarding the latest developments in the Gulf region, state TV reported. 
The Saudi crown prince also held bilateral talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin. 
Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, told a news conference the deal would be extended in its current form and with the same volumes.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discuss the deal that involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). The pact expires after June 30. 

Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

Updated 29 June 2019
AP
Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

  • In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule
  • Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling generals say they have accepted a joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia to work toward a transitional government.
Lt. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said late Friday the generals are ready to resume “immediate, serious and honest” negotiations to end the political stalemate with the protesters based on the joint proposal.
Protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, said Thursday the proposal was based on a previous initiative from Ethiopia for a power-sharing agreement.
In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule.
Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month.

