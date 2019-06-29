Syrian crisis topped talks between Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince

CAIRO: The Syrian crisis topped the talks held between Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Egypt’s state TV said on Saturday, citing the presidency.

The presidency also said the talks between the two showed matching views regarding the latest developments in the Gulf region, state TV reported.

The Saudi crown prince also held bilateral talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, told a news conference the deal would be extended in its current form and with the same volumes.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discuss the deal that involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). The pact expires after June 30.