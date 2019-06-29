BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister says his country’s sacrifices fighting the Daesh group mean it deserves greater support in its reconstruction efforts from the international community.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi made his comments Saturday during a meeting with a visiting UN Security Council members’ delegation, the first such visit to Iraq.
Iraq declared victory against Daesh in July 2017, after its military regained control of the country’s second-largest city, Mosul, three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.
The war against Daesh left many Iraqi cities, towns and villages destroyed and Iraq has been struggling to reconstruct them.
International donors pledged $30 billion to help rebuild Iraq last year, far short of the estimated $88.2 billion needed.
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
- The war against Daesh left many Iraqi cities, towns and villages destroyed
- International donors pledged $30 billion to help rebuild Iraq last year, far short of the estimated $88.2 billion needed
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister says his country’s sacrifices fighting the Daesh group mean it deserves greater support in its reconstruction efforts from the international community.