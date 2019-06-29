You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
﻿

Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in July 2017, three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding

  • The war against Daesh left many Iraqi cities, towns and villages destroyed
  • International donors pledged $30 billion to help rebuild Iraq last year, far short of the estimated $88.2 billion needed
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister says his country’s sacrifices fighting the Daesh group mean it deserves greater support in its reconstruction efforts from the international community.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi made his comments Saturday during a meeting with a visiting UN Security Council members’ delegation, the first such visit to Iraq.
Iraq declared victory against Daesh in July 2017, after its military regained control of the country’s second-largest city, Mosul, three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.
The war against Daesh left many Iraqi cities, towns and villages destroyed and Iraq has been struggling to reconstruct them.
International donors pledged $30 billion to help rebuild Iraq last year, far short of the estimated $88.2 billion needed.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Iraq condemns attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad
Special 0
Middle-East
Fears of new ‘deep state’ in Iraq as factions fight for key jobs

Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks

  • In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule
  • Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling generals say they have accepted a joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia to work toward a transitional government.
Lt. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said late Friday the generals are ready to resume “immediate, serious and honest” negotiations to end the political stalemate with the protesters based on the joint proposal.
Protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, said Thursday the proposal was based on a previous initiative from Ethiopia for a power-sharing agreement.
In recent weeks, Ethiopia and the AU have been mediating between the military council and the pro-democracy movement demanding civilian rule.
Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month.

Topics: Sudan AU Ethiopia

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan police fire tear gas as students protest near palace
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters dispute generals’ take on transition plans

Latest updates

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse
0
Sudan’s army says AU-Ethiopia deal paves way for talks
0
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding
0
Syrian crisis topped talks between Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince
0
‘Back on track’: Trump, Xi seal trade war truce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.