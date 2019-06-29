You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia airs voice of alleged coup leader killed in crackdown
﻿

Ethiopia airs voice of alleged coup leader killed in crackdown

On the same night that Asamnew's forces launched their attacks, the chief of the army staff and another general were killed in a separate attack in the national capital Addis Ababa. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
Reuters
0

Ethiopia airs voice of alleged coup leader killed in crackdown

Updated 29 June 2019
Reuters
0

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has released a recording of the state militia commander it says led a failed coup attempt last week in which dozens of people, including five top officials, were killed.
A state militia commanded by Brigadier General Asamnew Tsige attacked government buildings in Bahir Dar, the state capital of Ethiopia's Amhara region on June 22.
Asamnew, who was killed in a shoot-out on Monday, felt the central government was not doing enough for the Amhara people, who have been embroiled in border disputes with other regions and tit-for-tat killings with other ethnic groups.
The violence on June 22 has been followed by more than 250 arrests, potentially deepening resentment against national authorities in the Horn of Africa nation.
The prime minister's press office said the recording released on Friday was of a phone conversation between Asamnew and the head of the state-run Amhara Mass Media Agency. Reuters was not able to independently verify its authenticity.
“Don't be scared. Tell the people the of the region especially (Amhara state capital) Bahir Dar to stay in their homes and also tell the regional security and the militia to remain calm," the voice identified as Asamnew's said.
“We have taken measures against the leaders because the regional ruling party leaders have sabotaged the peoples’ demands,” he said.
Amhara, home to Ethiopia's second largest ethnic group, is controlled by the Amhara Democratic Party, which is part of Ethiopia's ruling coalition.
Ethnic violence has spiked since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power in April 2018 and rolled out a series of reforms, unbanning political parties, releasing political prisoners and welcoming home exiled rebel groups.
Loosening the state's grip has won him applause abroad but has also empowered local powerbrokers who are winning support by demanding more power and resources for their own groups.
On the same night that Asamnew's forces launched their attacks, the chief of the army staff and another general were killed in a separate attack in the national capital Addis Ababa.
Authorities previously said the two attacks were part of the same plot but on Thursday said a taskforce that includes members of the federal police and national intelligence is investigating whether the two are linked.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

0
World
Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia attacks shot dead
0
Offbeat
Ethiopia’s capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

  • Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  • Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital”
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

Topics: India Pune

Related

0
Business & Economy
India tariffs threaten California almond industry
0
World
Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

Latest updates

Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch
0
Husband says Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike in Iran
0
Karolina Pliskova beats Angelique Kerber, Taylor Fritz seals maiden ATP title at Eastbourne
0
Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact
0
Palestinians arrest businessman who attended Bahrain workshop
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.