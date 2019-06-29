You are here

Palestinians arrest businessman who attended Bahrain workshop

White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks during a US-sponsored Middle East economic conference in Manama on June 25, 2019. (AFP/ HO/ BNA)
  • The intelligence services detained a businessman from the city of Hebron, a security source said
  • The source said the Palestinian Authority (PA) had decided to arrest Palestinians found to have taken part in the conference
RAMALLAH: Palestinian intelligence agencies on Saturday arrested a West Bank businessman for taking part in this week’s US-led peace conference in Bahrain, boycotted by the Palestinian leadership, a security source said.
The intelligence services detained Salah Abu Mayala, a businessman from the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The family of Abu Mayala, who is in his 70s and has health problems, said they had no information on his detention.
The security source said the Palestinian Authority (PA) had decided to arrest Palestinians found to have taken part in the conference, where US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner launched a long-awaited Middle East initiative.
The Palestinian leadership, which has boycotted the White House over a series of pro-Israeli moves including recognizing the disputed city of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, insists a political solution to the conflict with Israel must come before economic issues.
But at least three Palestinians took part in the Manama conference, including Abu Mayala and fellow Hebronite businessman Ashraf Jabari.
Jabari, who is little known among Palestinians but has spoken before right-wing Jewish settlers, has said he traveled to Bahrain in hopes of boosting the territories’ economy.
Interviewed by Nik Gowing, the veteran BBC anchor who moderated much of the conference, Jabari appeared to be sweating and repeatedly declined to discuss the PA’s position.
“We are not coming here to talk about politics. Politics are for the Palestinian Authority,” he said through a translator.
A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday slammed the conference.
“The abject failure of the Manama workshop... is a clear message to Mr.Trump and his administration that the policy of threats and intimidation no longer work,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Sudan general warns against vandalism ahead of mass protest

Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

Sudan general warns against vandalism ahead of mass protest

  • The country’s protest movement called for a "million-man" march in Khartoum on Sunday against the ruling generals who have seized power since ousting Bashir
  • Sunday's mass rally will be the first attempt to mobilise protesters after the June 3 crackdown on the protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: A top Sudanese general Saturday warned he will not tolerate any vandalism at a planned mass protest, but insisted the ruling generals would hand power to a civilian administration.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's warning came as the country's umbrella protest movement called for a "million-man" march in Khartoum on Sunday against the generals who have seized power since ousting longtime ruler Omar Al-Bashir on April 11.
"There are vandals, there are people who have an agenda, a hidden agenda, we don't want problems," Dagalo, the deputy chief of the ruling military council, told a rally in comments broadcast by state television and apparently directed at organisers of the protest.
Dagalo commands the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been heavily deployed in Khartoum since a deadly crackdown on a protest camp on June 3 left dozens dead and hundreds wounded.
Dagalo, widely known by his nickname Himeidti, justified the heavy presence of security forces in the capital.
"The military forces who are deployed in Khartoum are there for the security of the people, not to disturb them," he said.
Sunday's mass rally will be the first attempt to mobilise protesters after the June 3 crackdown on the protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.
The violent dispersal of the sit-in came after talks between the generals and protest leaders collapsed over who should lead a new governing body - a civilian or soldier.
The generals have resisted to transfer power to a civilian administration as demanded by protesters, rights groups and Western nations.
Ethiopia and the African Union have mediated between the two sides and proposed the creation of a 15-member civilian-majority body to govern the country during a three-year transition period.
The generals said on Friday they have accepted a joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia to work toward a transitional government.
Lt. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said late Friday the generals are ready to resume "immediate, serious and honest" negotiations to end the political stalemate with the protesters based on the joint proposal.
Protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, said Thursday the proposal was based on a previous initiative from Ethiopia for a power-sharing agreement.

Talks collapsed when Sudanese security forces cleared a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, earlier this month.

About 130 people have been killed since the June 3 crackdown, according to doctors close to the protest movement.
Officials say 61 people died nationwide on June 3.
On Saturday, Dagalo insisted the generals had no intention of holding on to power.
"The military council is just a guarantor," he said.
"We are saying we want a civilian government, a government of competences, of independents. This is not political talk...This is true."

Topics: Sudan AU Ethiopia

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan police fire tear gas as students protest near palace
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters dispute generals’ take on transition plans

