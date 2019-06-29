You are here

﻿

Karolina Pliskova beats Angelique Kerber, Taylor Fritz seals maiden ATP title at Eastbourne

Karolina Pliskova beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4, while Taylor Fritz overcame countryman Sam Querry. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
0

EASTBOURNE: Karolina Pliskova beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne final on Saturday, just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.
The No. 3-ranked Pliskova took the first set in just 31 minutes with three service breaks Saturday, and held on to an early break in the second to win the title. She fired seven aces and won 71 percent of points on her first serve.
Pliskova said the score didn’t accurately reflect a tough match.
“I was fighting a lot and I think Angelique is one of the best grass-court players,” she said.
Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, and dropped just 19 games across five matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of fourth-ranked Kiki Bertens in the semifinals. She’s never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Kerber hasn’t won a tournament since beating Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final.
Pliskova previously won Eastbourne in 2017, a year after losing the final. Kerber has lost all three finals she has played at the Wimbledon tuneup.
Kerber starts her Wimbledon title defense against fellow German Tatjana Maria, and is in the same quarter of the draw as Williams and top-ranked Ash Barty. Pliskova starts against China’s Zhu Lin.
Taylor Fritz won an all-American final for the men’s Eastbourne title, beating Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-4. It’s the first career ATP title for the 21-year-old son of former top-10 player Kathy May.
Fritz broke in Querrey’s first service game in each set and each time held on to take the set.
Querrey is 10-9 in career finals.

Topics: tennis Eastbourne Karolina Pliskova Wimbledon tennis

Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis

Chile's Arturo Vidal celebrates after beating Colombia in a penalty kick shoot-out in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis

Updated 29 June 2019
AP
0

SAO PAULO: Chile stayed on track to defend its Copa América title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.
Alexis Sánchez scored the decisive penalty kick to send the two-time defending champions to the semifinals. It was 0-0 after regulation time, forcing the match to penalties.
Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru, which meet Saturday in Salvador. Brazil and Argentina will play in the other semifinal.
Chile advanced despite having two goals reversed by video review at the Arena Corinthians, one in each half.
The Chileans are trying to become the first nation to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.
William Tesillo missed for Colombia, which was seeking its second straight semifinal appearance. The Colombian were also eliminated by Chile in the last four of the 2016 Copa América.
 

Topics: CHILE vs Colombia Copa America 2019

