Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch

Chiara Ferragni dazzles in a Lebanese label in Madrid

DUBAI: Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni was spotted in sunny Spain over the weekend wearing a marine-inspired gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Having nabbed the number one spot on Forbes’ “Top Fashion Influencers” list in 2017, Ferragni is one of the world’s most recognizable social media stars and even launched her own namesake line, Chiara Ferragni Collection, in 2013. Since then, she has expanded into apparel, accessories and children’s clothing and reported revenues of $20 million in 2016, according to the Business of Fashion website.

Ferragni launched her blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009 while attending Milan’s Bocconi University for a degree in law and went on to collaborate with an impressive clutch of design houses, including Dior, Louis Vuitton , Ermenegildo Zegna, Benetton and Mango.

This weekend, the Italian powerhouse was awarded the “Most Influential Woman” award by the Spanish-language version of Glamour magazine.

“Last night was a dream. @glamourspain awarded me for ‘Most Influential Woman’ and for ‘Best Beauty Masterclass’ for our @beautybites project (sic),” Ferragni posted on Instagram, referencing her latest initiative.

Ferragni teamed up with her makeup artist Manuele Mameli on a beauty masterclass called “Beauty Bites,” the first of which was held in Milan in February.

Sponsored by Lancôme and Sephora, the project saw Mameli share professional beauty techniques, followed by Ferragni and other makeup lovers trying to replicate the looks on stage.

The beauty mogul took to the stage at the Glamour magazine event in Madrid this weekend wearing a rainbow-hued, floor-grazing gown by Murad, which featured pleats and mirrored the colorful marine life the collection was inspired by.

“@chiaraferragni looks absolutely stunning in Zuhair Murad Couture Spring/Summer 2019 as she is awarded the ‘Most Influential Woman’ award by @glamourspain. Our warmest congratulations (sic),” the Lebanese fashion house posted on Instagram.

The blue-to-pink hues, neat pleats and iridescent shimmer of this flowing ballgown made it stand out on the runway as one of the lighter, more playful pieces in Murad’s previous couture collection that hit the catwalk in January. While peek-a-boo cutouts on the bodice added to the slinky vibe of the elegant outfit, Ferragni managed to add a casual chic edge by wearing stackable gold bracelets, a delicate necklace and styled her hair in a swept back ponytail.