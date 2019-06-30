You are here

﻿

Trump surprises N. Korea with offer to meet Kim at border

US President Donald Trump's offer to meet Kim Jong Un represents a change from his previous position. (Reuters/File)
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
Trump surprises N. Korea with offer to meet Kim at border

  • South Korea optimistic about prospects of more denuclearization dialogue
  • North Korea suggested it would dismantle the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon in return for the relief of sanctions
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
SEOUL: US President Donald Trump made a surprise offer on Saturday by inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to a meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” said Trump in a tweet at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. “While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Trump confirmed his visit to the border during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying he “put out a feeler” to Kim to see if he would like to meet. “We’re going there,” Trump said, “If he’s there, we’ll see each other for two minutes.”

Trump’s offer to meet Kim represents a change from his previous opposition to meeting with the North Korean leader during his visit to South Korea on June 29 to 30. Pyongyang quickly responded to Trump’s request.

“We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard,” said Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, in a statement issued by North Korea’s Central News Agency two hours after Trump’s tweet.  

“If the US-North Korea meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing bilateral relations.” Trump and Kim have touted their special relationship since their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, though their second summit at Hanoi in February collapsed.

North Korea suggested it would dismantle the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon in return for the relief of sanctions, but the US demanded an end to all other nuclear activities, such as a uranium enrichment program, before sanctions could be lifted.

Trump and Kim exchanged friendly letters following the stalled denuclearization process. However, North Korea’s testing of short-range guided missiles last month off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula has weakened the recovering relationship.

Shin Beom-cheol, an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said there was a chance Trump and Kim would meet.

“I think there’s a chance that Trump and Kim will meet at the DMZ on June 30 through the so-called New York channel,” he said. “There’s also a possibility that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will join the DMZ encounter.”  

President Moon was optimistic about the prospects of more denuclearization dialogue.

During his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit Moon said: “Trump’s visit to South Korea will be an opportunity for the US-North Korea dialogue to be resumed, which will boost the Korea Peace Process.”

Moon also met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace in the Korean peninsula.

In a statement, the Blue House said: “The leaders of South Korea and Russia shared assessments of security conditions surrounding the peninsula. They agreed that it is an important time for progress in the peaceful approach towards North Korea and substantive progress is needed in the resumption of US-North Korea talks.”

Moon also held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who conveyed a message of commitment to the denuclearization process. 

After returning to South Korea, Moon greeted Trump, who arrived at an American airbase in Osan for a dinner.

The two leaders are set to hold a summit today.

Topics: Donald Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un Seoul

Trump heads to Korean DMZ for third diplomatic date with Kim

Updated 33 min 38 sec ago
AFP
0

Trump heads to Korean DMZ for third diplomatic date with Kim

Updated 33 min 38 sec ago
AFP
0
SEOUL: US President Donald Trump heads for the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on Sunday and a possible impromptu summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in what would be a remarkable diplomatic spectacle.
Kim “very much wants” to meet, Trump said Sunday after he turned to Twitter to invite him to a third diplomatic date after their first two encounters in Singapore and Hanoi.
“Let’s see what happens,” the US President told business leaders in Seoul.”We are trying to work it out. It will be very short but that’s OK. A handshake means a lot.”
Their first meeting last year took place in a blaze of publicity, the first-ever encounter between a leader of the nuclear-armed North and a sitting US president, whose forces and their allies fought each other to a stalemate in the 1950-53 Korean War.
That summit produced a vaguely-worded pledge about denuclearization, but a second meeting in Vietnam in February intended to put flesh on those bones broke up without agreement.
Contact between the two sides has since been minimal — with Pyongyang issuing frequent criticisms of the US position — but the two leaders have exchanged a series of letters.
“If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!,” Trump tweeted on Saturday from Osaka in Japan, where he was attending a G20 summit before flying to Seoul.
He later said he would have “no problem” stepping into the North with Kim — in what would be a dramatic re-enactment of the extraordinary scene last year when the young leader invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to walk over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the Koreas.
“Sure I would, I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that. I’d have no problem,” Trump told reporters.
It was still not clear on Sunday morning whether Kim would attend the rendezvous.
In an unusually fast and public response, within hours of Trump’s tweet the North’s official KCNA news agency quoted Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying the offer was “a very interesting suggestion” but that no official request had been received.

'More drama rather than substance'
A meeting in the DMZ would make a powerful visual statement, but analysts were divided over its potential impact.
The four-kilometer-wide (2.5 miles) zone, running for 250 kilometers, is where the front line lay when the Korean War ended with a cease-fire rather than a peace treaty, and is described as the world’s last Cold War frontier.
John Delury of Yonsei University in Seoul said a meeting in the “barren no man’s land that embodies the unhealed wound of post-WWII division, the Korean War, and 70 years of animosity” would help improve ties.
“It’s not just about denuclearization and it’s not all about a deal — important as those are,” he said. “If Trump and Kim meet & can announce some kind of interim agreement, that’s great. If they meet and don’t, that’s ok too. If in the end they don’t meet, it’s good that Trump offered to.”
However, Robert Kelly of Pusan National University derided Trump’s invitation as “emblematic of why the Trump NK effort is a farce: thrown-together; last-minute; made-for-TV.”
It was driven by the US president’s “lust for optics and drama rather than substance” and “a photo-op for the 2020 election,” he tweeted.

'Truce village'
The DMZ has been a regular stop for US presidents visiting the South, a security ally — although Trump’s helicopter was forced to turn back by fog in 2017.
And Moon — who will also be going to the DMZ on Sunday, Trump said — and Kim held their first two summits last year at Panmunjom, a “truce village” on the border.
The Hanoi meeting between Trump and Kim foundered amid disagreements on what the North — which has carried out five nuclear tests and developed missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland — would be willing to give up in exchange for relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy.
Trump could leverage the “historic setting” to send a clear message to Pyongyang on what a compromise agreement might look like, said Harry Kazianis of the Center for the National Interest.
The US could offer to suspend, rather than remove, some of the UN Security Council sanctions in exchange for the full closure of the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, he suggested.
“Such a formulation would give Pyongyang the economic incentives it needs to jump-start its economy while giving Trump an important foreign policy victory.”

