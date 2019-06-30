You are here

Facebook page of Australian missing in N. Korea mysteriously reappears

This undated photo provided by the Sigley family shows Alek Sigley. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan, that he remained concerned for the Australian student who is uncontactable in North Korea and has been offered international support to find him. (AP)
Updated 30 June 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: The Facebook page of an Australian man missing in North Korea reappeared then disappeared again on Saturday hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is still trying to find out what has happened to him.
Alek Sigley, one of only a handful of Western students in the secretive country, has been missing for several days.
His family had taken down his social media accounts to prevent unnecessary speculation online.
Sigley’s Facebook page reappeared overnight, but it is not known who reinstated it, or why.
It had disappeared again on Saturday by 2 p.m. Sydney time (0400 GMT) and remained down on Sunday morning.
Sigley’s Twitter account has remained online and members of the public have posted messages of support there.
The missing man’s last posts on his Twitter and Facebook profiles are from Monday, June 24, and his family has not heard from him since Tuesday.
Speaking from the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Prime Minister Morrison said he had spoken to Sigley’s family and said Australia was still trying to find out what happened to him.
“I will just be measured in what I say because that is all about using the best opportunities we have right now to, to inform ourselves about where Alek is and what his safety is and where he is being held, in what conditions,” he told reporters on Saturday evening.
Morrison said numerous world leaders had offered help to find Sigley and bring him home.
When asked if US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) presented an opportunity for the Americans to make representations, Mr.Morrison said he would not allow the issue to be taken up with other agendas.
“We’re going to work with everybody to secure Alek’s safety and the best way we can do that is doing it quietly, effectively, working with our partners,” he said.
“This is, not allowing this to be taken up into other agendas, it’s not about that, it’s simply for me, about Alek’s safety. Sorry.”
The 29-year-old Australian moved to North Korea to study for a master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, and also ran a small tour company specializing in educational trips to North Korea.
Sigley has been an unusually active social media user for someone living in North Korea, updating his social media accounts with photos and blog posts about benign subjects such as food and fashion.
The treatment of foreign citizens by the secretive North has long been a contentious issue.
American student Otto Warmbier died in 2017 after being detained in North Korea for stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel room.

Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch

Updated 30 June 2019
AP
0

Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch

  • Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took part in the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox.
  • The couple left month-old son Archie home as Meghan made one of her few public appearances since giving birth
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
0

LONDON: Major league baseball's first game in Europe received a royal launch.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took part in the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox. The couple left month-old son Archie home as Meghan made one of her few public appearances since giving birth.
They strolled to the mound at London Stadium along with 10 participants in the Invictus Games, an international project started by Harry to give wounded military men and women a chance to compete.
Harry did not address the crowd — or risk throwing the first pitch and having it land in the dirt. He instead ceded honors to Invictus veterans, who performed credibly.
Meghan wore a simple black dress and skipped the spiky heels she sometimes favors for her walk on the infield dirt (brought from the U.S.) and artificial turf (from France.) Harry wore black slacks and a matching shirt.
They chatted with pitchers CC Sabathia of the Yankees and Chris Sale of the Red Sox during the ceremony.
Harry has played polo in public many times and flown a helicopter with British forces in Afghanistan. He has also hiked in the Arctic with wounded veterans. But Saturday marked his first public appearance at a major league baseball game.
The couple plan to resume a full-scale royal schedule in about four months with a trip to South Africa that will mark Archie's debut on the international stage. Harry will continue on his own to other African countries. The date and itinerary have not been set.
Harry and brother Prince William have taken increasingly visible public roles in recent years as their grandmother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, eases her schedule and refrains from long flights.

