Barty seeks to end long Aussie drought with women’s Wimbledon crown

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, center left, and Germany's Julia Goerges, center right, attend a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Updated 30 June 2019
AFP
  • The 23-year-old Australian has yet to get beyond the third round at Wimbledon
  • By winning the Birmingham tournament last weekend Barty showed she has the strengths to capture the Wimbledon title
LONDON: Ashleigh Barty goes into Wimbledon buoyed, unlike her predecessor Naomi Osaka, by being world number one and with several of her major rivals struggling.
The engaging 23-year-old Australian — who emulated compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley by becoming number one last weekend — has yet to get beyond the third round at Wimbledon.
However, by winning the Birmingham tournament last weekend Barty showed she has the strengths to add the grass court Grand Slam to the French Open she won on clay and become the first Australian women’s champion since Goolagong Cawley’s second success in 1980.
With 37-year-old seven-time champion Serena Williams finally showing signs of age, Osaka looking exposed through poor form and two-time Wimbledon singles champion Petra Kvitova still easing back to top form after an arm injury, defending champion Angelique Kerber may be the biggest threat to Barty.
Barty, who took an unconventional route to becoming world number one by taking a time off to play cricket, insists she feels no pressure.
“The only pressure is that that I put on myself,” she said. “To make sure that I do everything correctly and prepare as best that I can to try and play a good tennis match, try and play well, to enjoy myself.”
Barty, who says the arm problem that forced her withdrawal from the Eastbourne tournament has cleared up, admits Wimbledon is unique among the Grand Slam events in having so few lead-up events on the surface.
“Wimbledon isn’t a normal event,” she said.
“It’s a little bit bizarre coming into Wimbledon having only played one grass court tournament.
“We feel like we’ve been striking the ball really well, we’re comfortable with the grass under our feet.”
Whilst Barty says she did not know what else the draw held for her, Williams claimed not to even know the Australian was number one.
The American legend could perhaps be forgiven her ignorance given how often the top spot has changed since her era of dominance ended.
Nevertheless Williams — who claims she is over the knee woes that saw her pull out of her match with sister Venus at the Italian Open and then make an early French Open exit — believes Barty could be in for a long run as number one.
“I think so,” said Williams. “I think she has a great game.
“I think she’s really even-tempered. She’s just really chill. She’s had a really good year.”

Elusive 24th Grand Slam title
Williams is still chasing the elusive 24th Grand Slam title that would put her alongside Australian Margaret Court, but she was not talking up her chances.
“I just haven’t had enough match play, quite frankly,” she said.
“I finally feel like I found some good results in Paris.
“I’m just going to do the best that I can now that I’m here,” she said, adding with a smile: “I know how to play tennis.”
Osaka, for her part, says she is much more in the frame of mind she was when she won the Australian Open earlier this year than the stressed-out player who exited the French Open in the third round.
The 21-year-old says the number one spot she held earlier this year had been a millstone round her neck: “Mentally it was way more stress and pressure than I could have imagined.”
Despite a second-round defeat at the Birmingham tournament she insists she is in good shape going into Wimbledon, where she has yet to get past the third round.
“Actually in Australia I felt like normal,” she said. “I felt like how I am now.
“I feel like it (grass) should be good for me because it’s very heavily reliant on the first serves, being the first person to be aggressive.”
Kerber may have lost in the Eastbourne final to Karolina Pliskova but the German will be delighted if like last year that is the launching pad to winning at the All England club. Last year she lost in the Eastbourne semifinal only to go on and win Wimbledon.
“I will try to take the positive things from the whole week, from the last two weeks before going to Wimbledon now,” said the 31-year-old German.

Egypt legend Gomaa hails Salah, slams coach Aguirre

Updated 30 June 2019
AFP
0

Egypt legend Gomaa hails Salah, slams coach Aguirre

  • Aguirre is so bad with his lineups and substitutions, Wael Gomaa
Updated 30 June 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egypt legend Wael Gomaa has praised superstar Mohamed Salah and criticized coach Javier Aguirre before the Africa Cup of Nations hosts confront Uganda in Group A Sunday.

“We depend on Salah and Trezeguet (Mahmoud Hassan) in attack, the determination of midfielder Tarek Hamed and brilliant defender Ahmed Hegazy,” said the sports analyst.

“We have no tactics or strategy. Aguirre is so bad with his lineups and substitutions,” added the former Egypt and Al Ahly center-back, who retired five years ago.

AFP Sport previewed the final matches in Group A and Group B with record seven-time champions Egypt and Nigeria already sure of last-16 places.

This will be the fifth Cup of Nations clash between the countries and Egypt are set to maintain a perfect record and finish top of the table in Cairo.

Mexican Aguirre was puzzled by the second-half loss of tempo in a midweek win over the Democratic Republic of Congo and is considering making changes.

“Many players appeared exhausted against the Congolese and need rest, so I am considering introducing new faces against Uganda.”

Uganda lie second and are set to reach the knockout phase of a Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978 whatever the result.

Although the Congolese have suffered two-goal losses to Uganda and Egypt, they could still sneak into the second round as one of the best four third-place teams if they win in Cairo.

Woeful against Uganda, the Congolese were much better in their second outing and struck the woodwork twice when falling to Egypt.

“After the unacceptable performance we produced against Uganda, the boys played a great game against Egypt and will fight for three points against Zimbabwe,” vowed coach Florent Ibenge.

Taking a point against Uganda means Zimbabwe are better placed than DR Congo to survive, provided the likes of captain Knowledge Musona finish better and secure maximum points.

Nigeria are through to the second round after two single-goal Group B victories in coastal city Alexandria and debutants Madagascar should also progress.

In the likely event that the Indian Ocean islanders lose to the three-time champions, they still look good to book a last-16 place as one of the four best third-place finishers.

It would be remarkable achievement for a nation ranked so low that they had to beat Sao Tome e Principe just to reach the qualifying competition for the 2019 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr was thrilled that the winner against Guinea followed a corner, saying: “We have spent a lot of time during training practicing corner-kick situations.”

Guinea, whose best Cup of Nations finish was second behind Morocco in Ethiopia 43 years ago, must defeat debutants Burundi in Cairo to avoid a shock early exit.

Belgian coach Paul Put axed goalkeeper Aly Keita after an error-riddled draw with Madagascar and the side performed much better despite losing to Nigeria.

“We have made things difficult for ourselves,” admitted Put, who took outsiders Burkina Faso to the 2013 final won by Nigeria. “We must beat Burundi to stand a chance of qualifying.”

Burundi need a win to have any chance of surviving and are looking to score for the first time in the tournament after losing twice to late second-half goals.

