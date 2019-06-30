You are here

  • Home
  • Trump meets Kim, becomes 1st US leader to step into North Korea
﻿

Trump meets Kim, becomes 1st US leader to step into North Korea

1 / 8
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 8
Donald Trump became the first US president to step into North Korea. (AFP)
3 / 8
Trump’s brief crossing into North Korean territory marked the latest milestone in two years of roller-coaster diplomacy. (AFP)
4 / 8
Trump said there has been “tremendous” improvement since his first meeting with Kim last year. (AFP)
5 / 8
Trump’s summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. (AFP)
6 / 8
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited an observation post in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. (AFP)
7 / 8
The brief photo-op marks a return to face-to-face contact between the leaders since talks broke down in Vietnam. (AFP)
8 / 8
North Korea has yet to provide an accounting of its nuclear stockpile, let alone begin the process of dismantling its arsenal. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

Trump meets Kim, becomes 1st US leader to step into North Korea

  • Trump said he would invite Kim to the White House
  • The two countries agreed to resume nuclear talks within weeks, adds ‘speed is not the object’
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

PANMUNJOM, Korea: With grins and handshakes, President Donald Trump welcomed North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone Sunday, seeking to revive talks on the pariah nation’s nuclear program in a bid for a legacy-defining accord. Trump then became the first American leader to step into North Korea.
The brief photo-op, another historic first in the yearlong rapprochement between the two technically warring nations, marks a return to face-to-face contact between the leaders since talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February. But it does little to erase significant doubts that remain about the future of the negotiations and the North’s willingness to give up its stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Trump’s brief crossing into North Korean territory marked the latest milestone in two years of roller-coaster diplomacy between the two nations, as personal taunts of “little rocket man” and threats to destroy the other have been ushered out by on-again, off-again talks, professions of love and flowery letters.
“It’s a great honor to be here,” Trump said, “It is a great day for the world.” Kim hailed the moment, saying of Trump, “I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate unfortunate past and into a new future.”
Peering into North Korea from atop Observation Post Ouellette, Trump told reporters that there has been “tremendous” improvement since his first meeting with the North’s leader in Singapore last year.
Trump claimed the situation used to be marked by “tremendous danger” but “after our first summit, all of the danger went away.”
But North has yet to provide an accounting of its nuclear stockpile, let alone begin the process of dismantling its arsenal.
The meeting at the truce city of Panmunjom also represented a striking acknowledgment by Trump of the authoritarian Kim’s legitimacy over a nation with an abysmal human rights record.
Trump’s summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. He became the first sitting US president to meet with the leader of the isolated nation last year, when they signed an agreement in Singapore to bring the North toward denuclearization.

Topics: North Korea US

Related

0
World
North Korea: US extension of sanctions ‘a hostile act’
0
Business & Economy
North Korea made $120 million a year from joint factory park: report

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in south Afghanistan

Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in south Afghanistan

Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: Taliban fighters killed eight election commission employees on Saturday night inside a district center in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, officials said on Sunday.
The employees of the Independent Election Commission were stationed at the government office in Maruf district to register voters when fighters of the hard-line Islamist group launched an attack.
Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan defeat Afghanistan as ‘The Imad Wasim Show’ gets global premiere
Update 0
World
Taliban kill 25 pro-government militias in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in south Afghanistan
0
Israel arrests Palestinian minister in Jerusalem
0
Trump meets Kim, becomes 1st US leader to step into North Korea
0
Superstar Ariana Grande sports Kuwaiti arm candy
0
Taliban say latest round of talks with US ‘critical’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.