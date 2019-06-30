You are here

Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

Taliban is meeting with Washington’s envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

  • Both sides are looking for “tangible results” as they try to hammer out the fine print of agreements
  • The US wants a final deal by Sept. 1
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
ISLAMABAD: A Taliban spokesman says the seventh and latest round of peace talks with the US is “critical,” as the militant group meets with Washington’s envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Mideastern state of Qatar, where it maintains a political office.
Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press Sunday that both sides are looking for “tangible results” as they try to hammer out the fine print of agreements that will see the eventual withdrawal of over 20,000 US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and end America’s longest-running war.
The agreements are also expected to provide guarantees that Afghanistan will not again harbor terrorists to carry out attacks worldwide.
The talks began on Saturday and are expected to continue into the next week. The US wants a final deal by Sept. 1.

Topics: Taliban US

UN chief urges action to avert climate change ‘catastrophe’

Updated 30 June 2019
AFP
UN chief urges action to avert climate change 'catastrophe'

  • The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming
  • Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century
Updated 30 June 2019
AFP
ABU DHABI: UN chief Antonio Guterres said climate-related devastation was striking the planet on a weekly basis and warned Sunday that urgent action must be taken to avoid a catastrophe.
“We are here because the world is facing a grave climate emergency,” Guterres told a two-day Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting to prepare for a Climate Action Summit in New York in September.
“Climate disruption is happening now... It is progressing even faster than the world’s top scientists have predicted,” the UN secretary general said.
“It is outpacing our efforts to address it. Climate change is running faster than we are,” he said.
“Every week brings new climate-related devastation... floods, drought, heatwaves, wildfires and super storms,” Guterres said.
He warned the situation would only deteriorate unless “we act now with ambition and urgency,” but some of the world’s decision-makers still did not realize the dangers.
The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming.
“But we know that even if the promises of Paris are fully met, we still face at least a three-degree temperature rise by the end of the century — a catastrophe for life as we know it,” Guterres said.
He was convening the Climate Action Summit because many countries were not even keeping pace with their promises under the Paris Agreement.
Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
A landmark report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said a safer cap of a 1.5 degree rise would see nations rapidly slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions via a sharp drawdown of fossil fuel use.
But some high-polluting nations, led by Saudi Arabia, have questioned the IPCC’s findings, leading to angry exchanges at closed-door talks in Bonn.
It is thought that $300 billion will be needed annually by 2030 to help nations deal with climate-related disasters.
IPCC warned in October that warming was on track toward a catastrophic 3C or 4C rise, and that avoiding global chaos would require a major transformation.
“The Climate Action Summit is an opportunity for political, business and civil society leaders to set an example,” Guterres said.

Topics: UN Abu Dhabi environment

