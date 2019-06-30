Priyanka flaunts Saudi label as Sophie Turner weds Joe Jonas in France

You are here

﻿

Priyanka Chopra is married to pop star Nick Jonas. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and pop sensation Joe Jonas tied the knot in Sarrians, France, on Saturday and family member Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, celebrated by showing off a bevvy of Saudi designs.

Chopra and Jonas both stayed at the Château de Torreau, a restored 18th century castle where the wedding took place, and the Bollywood actress was spotted around the venue wearing multiple ensembles by Saudi fashion label Honayda.

It’s in the air..

The actress went casual in a button-down lilac shirt dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, but she ramped things up for the rehearsal dinner with an ivory strapless satin gown that featured a sweetheart line from the same collection.

The outfits were styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who regularly sources fashion from the Middle East for her celebrity clients.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra

Superstar Ariana Grande sports Kuwaiti arm candy

  Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzooq, the Beirut-based accessories brand was established in 2014
  The Kuwaiti luxury label is no stranger to celebrity fans
DUBAI: Pop superstar Ariana Grande celebrated her 26th birthday in style late last week and finished off her sleek black outfit with an orb bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook.

Helmed by Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzooq, the Beirut-based accessories brand was established in 2014. The brother-sister duo started off in the fashion industry by designing pieces for their family and friends and quickly went on to garner worldwide attention.

Grande worked with stylist-to-the-stars Mimi Cuttrell — who regularly styles the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Priyanka Chopra — to come up with the glamorous look.

For her big day, Grande wore a chic black satin ensemble by New York-based designer Danielle Guizio, which she paired with jewels by Le Vian Jewelry and Kallati.

She finished off the look with her signature black bunny ears and a mini orb bag by Marzook, complete with feathers and Swarovski crystals dotted over the top half.

The Kuwaiti luxury label is no stranger to celebrity fans and has been sported by the likes of Bebe Rexha, Joey King and Priyanka Chopra in recent months.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner carried a bag by Marzook when she celebrated her 21st birthday in August 2018. Fashion lovers were quick to spot the $2,495 glittering pink bag and headed to Marzook’s website to snap it up for themselves — it sold out soon after it was spotted on Jenner.

Marzook also collaborated with socialite Sofia Richie on a new line of handbags in March. 

Richie, singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, worked closely with the label to create a neon-themed collection.

 “When you’re one of social media’s most popular style stars, your style influence is extremely crucial.  Sofia’s style is very much aligned with the Marzook girl, who rather than follows trends, creates trends,” the fashion label wrote on its website in March.

The collaboration featured Marzook’s perennial favorite, the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a new set of neon shades — “Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green and Traffic Cone Orange.”

Topics: Ariana Grande

