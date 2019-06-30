You are here

UN chief urges action to avert climate change ‘catastrophe’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma Al-Mazrui and UAE minister of climate change Thani Al-Zeyoudi chair a panel during the opening of the Abu Dhabi climate meeting Summit on June 30, 2019 in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
AFP
  • The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming
  • Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century
ABU DHABI: UN chief Antonio Guterres said climate-related devastation was striking the planet on a weekly basis and warned Sunday that urgent action must be taken to avoid a catastrophe.
“We are here because the world is facing a grave climate emergency,” Guterres told a two-day Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting to prepare for a Climate Action Summit in New York in September.
“Climate disruption is happening now... It is progressing even faster than the world’s top scientists have predicted,” the UN secretary general said.
“It is outpacing our efforts to address it. Climate change is running faster than we are,” he said.
“Every week brings new climate-related devastation... floods, drought, heatwaves, wildfires and super storms,” Guterres said.
He warned the situation would only deteriorate unless “we act now with ambition and urgency,” but some of the world’s decision-makers still did not realize the dangers.
The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming.
“But we know that even if the promises of Paris are fully met, we still face at least a three-degree temperature rise by the end of the century — a catastrophe for life as we know it,” Guterres said.
He was convening the Climate Action Summit because many countries were not even keeping pace with their promises under the Paris Agreement.
Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
A landmark report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said a safer cap of a 1.5 degree rise would see nations rapidly slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions via a sharp drawdown of fossil fuel use.
But some high-polluting nations, led by Saudi Arabia, have questioned the IPCC’s findings, leading to angry exchanges at closed-door talks in Bonn.
It is thought that $300 billion will be needed annually by 2030 to help nations deal with climate-related disasters.
IPCC warned in October that warming was on track toward a catastrophic 3C or 4C rise, and that avoiding global chaos would require a major transformation.
“The Climate Action Summit is an opportunity for political, business and civil society leaders to set an example,” Guterres said.

Topics: UN Abu Dhabi environment

India’s PM calls for water conservation push as drought hits crops

0

  • The monsoon season is responsible for around 70% of India’s annual rainfall
  • India received 24% less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on June 26
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pushed for greater grassroots water conservation efforts amid concerns weak monsoon rains would push millions of drought-hit people to the edge and hammer agricultural production in Asia’s third-biggest economy.
The monsoon season is responsible for around 70% of India’s annual rainfall, and is particularly important for the farm sector since more than half of the country’s arable land is rain-fed.
“Only 8% of all the rain water in India is conserved,” Modi said in his first monthly radio broadcast after winning re-election last month. “It’s now time to solve this problem.”
India received 24% less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on June 26, data from the India Meteorological Department showed, with scant rains over central and western regions of the country.
The spectre of a crisis this year comes after drought in some parts of India in 2018 destroyed crops, ravaged livestock, exhausted reservoirs, leaving some cities and industries with little water.
“There is no one formula to deal with the water crisis across the country,” Modi said, adding that he had written to scores of village chiefs across the country about the need to conserve water earlier this month.
The prime minister said there was a need to create public awareness about water conservation and explore traditional water management methods, in the much the same way the “Clean India” mission to end open defecation, started in 2014, had.
However, Modi did not outline any specific measures his government would take to deal with the ongoing situation, which has already affected the sowing of summer crops and forced many communities to buy water from expensive private tankers.
Himanshu Thakkar, co-ordinator of the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said Modi’s initiative would have limited impact without the government fixing problems like rampant groundwater usage.
A key source of water, groundwater levels in 52% of wells monitored nationwide were lower in 2018 compared to last decade’s average, the country’s water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told parliament this week.
“The government is doing nothing to regulate groundwater use,” said Thakkar of SANDRP, a non-governmental organization that advocates for better water management practices.
“It has all the knowledge and institutions, but it is doing nothing.”

Topics: India environment water

