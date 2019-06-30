Saudi crown prince visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan

Arab coalition intercepts Houthis drones targeting Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted two drones targeting Saudi Arabia that were launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Malki told Saudi news agency, SPA, that the Houthi militia targeted a civilian residential area in the southern province of Asir at 11:45 p.m. local time on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The Houthi affiliated news channel, Al-Masirah, reported late Saturday that the Houthis targeted Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

The Iran-backed Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha airport.

On June 12, a Houthi missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of "stern action" from the coalition. And on June 23, another Houthi attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians, according to the coalition.

The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.