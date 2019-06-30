You are here

﻿

Saudi crown prince visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan

The museum houses memorabilia from the Hiroshima bombing during WWII. (SPA)
The visit comes after the 2-day G20 Summit held in Osaka. (SPA)
The Saudi crown prince met with several world leaders during the summit. (SPA)
The museum was established in 1955. (SPA)
  • The museum preserves the memory of the Hiroshima atomic bombing during the Second World War
  • The Saudi crown prince was in Japan for the G20 Summit held in Osaka last week
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan.

The photos, released by the Saudi Press Agency, showed the Saudi delegation touring the museum, which was established in 1955 to preserve the memory of the Hiroshima atomic bombing during the Second World War.

The Saudi crown prince was in Japan for the G20 Summit held in Osaka last week, where he met with various world leaders for bilateral talks. 

Arab coalition intercepts Houthis drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 30 June 2019
Arab News
0

Arab coalition intercepts Houthis drones targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The Houthi militia targeted a civilian residential area in the southern province of Asir
  • The Iran-backed Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 June 2019
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted two drones targeting Saudi Arabia that were launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Malki told Saudi news agency, SPA, that the Houthi militia targeted a civilian residential area in the southern province of Asir at 11:45 p.m. local time on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The Houthi affiliated news channel, Al-Masirah, reported late Saturday that the Houthis targeted Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

The Iran-backed Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha airport. 

On June 12, a Houthi missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of "stern action" from the coalition. And on June 23, another Houthi attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians, according to the coalition.

The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia Houthi drones

