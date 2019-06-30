You are here

Max Verstappen wins thrilling Austrian Grand Prix to end Mercedes' unbeaten streak

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg. (AFP)
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
Max Verstappen wins thrilling Austrian Grand Prix to end Mercedes' unbeaten streak

  • Stewards were investigating Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc as both cars touched
  • The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
SPIELBERG, Austria: Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for a second straight year on Sunday as Red Bull ended Mercedes’ unbeaten streak this season.

The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack from eighth place, and overtook leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two laps to go.

However, stewards were investigating Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc as both cars touched.

Starting from pole position for the second time in his career, Leclerc almost led the race from start to finish but ended up just missing his first career win.

Leclerc and Verstappen started the race 1-2 and, at an average age of 21 years, 265 days, they made for the youngest front row ever in a F1 race.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who started fourth and lost time to replace the front wing of his Mercedes after 31 laps and finished fifth.

Hamilton posted the second-fastest time in Saturday’s qualifying but was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen. He started fourth as fifth-ranked Kevin Magnussen also lost five places for changing the gearbox in his Haas.

Verstappen seemed to lose hope of a repeat of last year’s triumph when his Red Bull barely moved as the lights at the start switched to green. He immediately lost six places and complained over the team radio about “clipping,” hinting at a lack of power likely due to a hydraulic issue.

Verstappen needed until the 10th lap to get back to fifth, after both Mercedes cars and the Ferraris.

Battling for victory with Leclerc at the end, Verstappen had the advantage of fresher and thus quicker tires.

In what was widely regarded as a risky strategy, Ferrari started on the soft tires while Red Bull and Mercedes opted for the medium compound.

While the tires helped Leclerc hold on to his lead at the start, they were affected more by the heat than the medium ones on the Red Bull cars.

While Leclerc switched to the hard tires in lap 22, Verstappen pitted 11 laps later and the newer tires gave him an edge in the final laps.

With track temperatures reaching 51 degrees Celsius (123 F), tire management was always going to be a key factor in the race.

At 4.3 kilometers (2.7 miles), the Spielberg track is among the shortest in Formula One. With inclines of up to 12 percent, it includes just 10 turns and four long straights, favoring cars like Ferrari with good traction and straight-line speed.

Hamilton (six) and Bottas (two) had combined to win all eight previous races this season. Dating back to October last year, when Verstappen won the Mexican GP, Mercedes’ winning streak consisted of 10 races, leaving the team one short of the all-time best mark set by McLaren more than three decades ago.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost won the first 11 races of 1988, the season that Senna won the first of his three F1 titles. Their winning streak was ended by Ferrari’s Gerhard Berger.

Mercedes failed to win an 11th straight race twice before, in 2015 and 2016.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Max Verstappen Austria Red Bull

Madagascar stun Nigeria to extend Cup of Nations fairytale

Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
Madagascar stun Nigeria to extend Cup of Nations fairytale

  • Lalaina Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar a shock 12th-minute lead in Alexandria
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
ALEXANDRIA: Africa Cup of Nations newcomers Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset of Nigeria on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the three-time former champions to clinch a place in the last 16.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar a shock 12th-minute lead in Alexandria after pouncing on ponderous defending, jolting a side ranked 63 places above them in the world.

Charles Andriamatsinoro sealed the victory in front of CAF president and Madagascar native Ahmad Ahmad with a heavily deflected free-kick on 53 minutes for his second goal in three games in Egypt.

The Indian Ocean islanders had to come through a preliminary round just to reach the qualifying competition but will advance as winners of Group B ahead of Nigeria, with Guinea hoping to progress as one of four best third-place finishers following a 2-0 win over Burundi in Cairo. Defeat for Nigeria likely sets up an eye-catching clash with either holders Cameroon or four-time winners Ghana in the next round, while Madagascar will take on a team that finishes third from either Group A, C or D.

Having already qualified after back-to-back 1-0 victories, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr made five changes to the side that overcame Guinea in their second game with Samuel Kalu handed his first start of the tournament following last week’s collapse in training due to severe dehydration.

Yet after a comfortable start Nigeria gifted their opponents a goal completely against the run of play when a poor pass from John Ogu put Leon Balogun in trouble, with Nomenjanahary pinching the ball on the edge of the area and coolly dancing round Ikechukwu Ezenwa to slot home.

Kalu bent a shot wide of the far post in response for Nigeria, whose penalty appeals were ignored when Ahmed Musa tumbled to the ground after trying to skip past goalkeeper Melvin Adrien on the half-hour.

French coach Nicolas Dupuis, who combines the role with his job at a lower-league club in his homeland, has worked wonders with a Madagascar side that qualified for a first Cup of Nations by finishing above Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

They doubled their lead early in the second half here when Andriamatsinoro’s set-piece flicked off substitute Wilfred Ndidi and left Ezenwa stranded as the ball sailed into the net.

Ndidi belatedly registered Nigeria’s first shot on target just before the hour with a curling effort straight at Adrien, although Anicet Andrianantenaina nearly bagged a third as Ezenwa smothered on the line after an inviting Andriamatsinoro cross.

While Madagascar became the first debutants to advance beyond the group stage since Cape Verde in 2013, they will be without midfielder Marco Ilaimaharitra for their next game after he collected a late yellow card, his second in three matches. 

In contrast, fellow newcomers Burundi bowed out without a single goal or point after a 2-0 loss to Guinea. Burundi’s hopes suffered a huge blow when Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off on 12 minutes in the capital after a foul as last man, and Mohamed Yattara stepped up for Guinea with both goals to leave them facing a nervous wait for a spot in the last 16.

Topics: Madagascar Lalaina Nomenjanahary Africa Cup of Nations 2019 africa cup of nations Alexandria

