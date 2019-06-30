You are here

9-month OPEC+ extension most likely, says Al-Falih

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 30 June 2019
Reuters
  • A nine-month extension would mean the deal runs out in March 2020
  • Oil ministers from OPEC meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday
Reuters
VIENNA: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Sunday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia would most likely extend their oil output-cutting deal by nine months and that no deeper reductions were needed.

“I think most likely a nine-month extension,” Falih told reporters when asked about Saudi preferences.

Asked about a deeper cut, he said: “I don’t think the market needs that.”

“Demand is softening a little bit but I think it’s still healthy,” he said, adding that he expected the market to balance in the next six to nine months.

Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend the deal with OPEC, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, as oil prices come under renewed pressure from rising US supplies and a slowing global economy.

Demand is softening a little bit but I think it’s still healthy.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi energy minister

Oil ministers from OPEC meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday. 

The US, the world’s largest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia, is not participating in the pact.

The UAE energy minister said on Sunday he hoped for a productive outcome from the Vienna meetings, according to his official Twitter account.

“Confident the alliance will reach a decision that will restore oil market balance,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazroui tweeted.

A nine-month extension would mean the deal runs out in March 2020. 

Russia’s consent means the so-called OPEC+ group may have a smooth meeting if OPEC’s third-largest producer Iran also endorses the arrangement.

New US sanctions on Iran have reduced its exports to a trickle as Washington seeks to change what it calls a “corrupt” regime in Tehran. 

China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

Updated 01 July 2019
AP
China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

  • Initiative is part of a series of Beijing’s market-opening measures
  • Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies
AP
BEIJING: China promised on Sunday to allow more foreign ownership of gas pipelines, call centers and some other businesses in the latest of a series of market-opening measures.

The Communist Party has announced a series of tariff cuts and market-opening steps over the past 18 months aimed at making its state-dominated economy more productive. 

The moves come amid trade tension with Washington, though none directly addresses American complaints about Beijing’s technology ambitions and controls on foreign companies.

Sunday’s Cabinet announcement also promised more foreign access to some businesses in agriculture and mining.

Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies. Business groups say they need to see regulations for industries that are to be opened before they can know whether those will be profitable for foreign newcomers, who will face entrenched Chinese competition.

Sunday’s announcement is part of a shift by Beijing to use of a “negative list” system of investment regulation. That would put some areas off-limits to foreign investors and leave the rest of China’s market open. Until now, foreign companies have been limited to operating in a “positive list” of areas picked by regulators.

Economists say Beijing’s market-opening measures reflect growing confidence Chinese companies can compete and a recognition of the need for more competition.

• President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

• Xi spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign.

• Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

Xi had been expected to launch economic changes after he took power in 2012. Instead, he spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign and cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader in decades while pressure to shore up declining economic growth mounted.

Beijing’s tariff row with Washington over Chinese technology ambitions has battered exporters, adding to pressure on the ruling party to make other industries more productive.

Sunday’s announcement promised to abolish a requirement that ventures to operate gas and thermal pipeline networks in cities of more than 500,000 must be controlled by the Chinese side.

It promises similar changes for ownership of cinemas, call centers and some other value-added telecom businesses. It promised to abolish rules that say foreign investors in oil and gas exploration must operate through joint ventures with Chinese partners.

Rules that prohibit foreign investment in exploration and mining of molybdenum, tin, antimony and fluorite will be abolished, the statement said.

Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

