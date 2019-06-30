You are here

New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

The development of a new shipyard at the King Salman Complex was announced in January 2016 with the signing of an MoU between Aramco, HHI, Bahri and Lamprell. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

  • Order follows latest MoU signed between the two countries for crude oil carriers
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
SEOUL, South Korea: Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri is set to order very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs) from a large-scale shipyard being developed in the King Salman Complex by International Maritime Industries (IMI) at Ras Al-Khair, with the vessels being built at the dockyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea.

The order is a follow-up to the latest memorandum of understanding (MoU) for VLCCs, which was signed by Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, IMI and HHI during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s landmark visit to South Korea on June 26-27.

IMI is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, HHI, and Lamprell, an oil rig construction firm based in the UAE. HHI has agreed to increase its equity share in IMI from 10 to 20 percent, with an MoU between HHI and IMI to explore business opportunities in shipbuilding.

“Once Bahri places its order for the VLCCs, HHI will serve as a subcontractor by building the vessel at its yard in Ulsan, South Korea,” HHI told Arab News on Sunday.

“Among the partners of the IMI joint venture, HHI is the only partner capable of building a shipyard and providing the knowledge of building ships in line with international standards.”

FASTFACTS

 

• Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

 

• The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

The official said Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

“HHI will help facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology to enable IMI to eventually build VLCCs in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Committed to playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the Kingdom into an important regional and global logistics and transportation hub, Bahri has been exploring new horizons for industry cooperation to take its vision forward.”

The latest agreement would strengthen its strategic relationship with IMI and HHI further, he added.

Fathi K. Al-Saleem, CEO of IMI, said: “This agreement further strengthens the business relationship between IMI and its shareholders, as well as contributing to the development of a localized maritime industry.”

IMI, one of the largest facilities in the Middle East and North Africa, can manufacture four offshore rigs, more than 40 vessels, including three VLCCs, and service over 260 maritime products per year.

During the crown prince’s visit to South Korea, Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed multiple agreements with major South Korean conglomerates, including HHI, on new business opportunities to expand international operations.

The agreements, estimated to be worth some $8.3 billion, cover a wide range of industrial sectors including shipbuilding, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales and storage.

 The development of a new shipyard at the King Salman Complex was announced in January 2016 with the signing of an MoU between Aramco, HHI, Bahri and Lamprell.

The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

Topics: South Korea Bahri Saudi Aramco International Maritime Industries (IMI)

China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

Updated 01 July 2019
AP
China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

  • Initiative is part of a series of Beijing’s market-opening measures
  • Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies
Updated 01 July 2019
AP
BEIJING: China promised on Sunday to allow more foreign ownership of gas pipelines, call centers and some other businesses in the latest of a series of market-opening measures.

The Communist Party has announced a series of tariff cuts and market-opening steps over the past 18 months aimed at making its state-dominated economy more productive. 

The moves come amid trade tension with Washington, though none directly addresses American complaints about Beijing’s technology ambitions and controls on foreign companies.

Sunday’s Cabinet announcement also promised more foreign access to some businesses in agriculture and mining.

Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies. Business groups say they need to see regulations for industries that are to be opened before they can know whether those will be profitable for foreign newcomers, who will face entrenched Chinese competition.

Sunday’s announcement is part of a shift by Beijing to use of a “negative list” system of investment regulation. That would put some areas off-limits to foreign investors and leave the rest of China’s market open. Until now, foreign companies have been limited to operating in a “positive list” of areas picked by regulators.

Economists say Beijing’s market-opening measures reflect growing confidence Chinese companies can compete and a recognition of the need for more competition.

HIGHLIGHTS

• President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

• Xi spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign.

• Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

Xi had been expected to launch economic changes after he took power in 2012. Instead, he spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign and cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader in decades while pressure to shore up declining economic growth mounted.

Beijing’s tariff row with Washington over Chinese technology ambitions has battered exporters, adding to pressure on the ruling party to make other industries more productive.

Sunday’s announcement promised to abolish a requirement that ventures to operate gas and thermal pipeline networks in cities of more than 500,000 must be controlled by the Chinese side.

It promises similar changes for ownership of cinemas, call centers and some other value-added telecom businesses. It promised to abolish rules that say foreign investors in oil and gas exploration must operate through joint ventures with Chinese partners.

Rules that prohibit foreign investment in exploration and mining of molybdenum, tin, antimony and fluorite will be abolished, the statement said.

Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

Topics: China call centers China's market reforms

