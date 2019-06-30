You are here

New police team to watch over tourists in Azad Kashmir

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday launched its newest department: A tourism police force to help travelers and nature-lovers, officials said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 June 2019
REHMAT MEHSUD
New police team to watch over tourists in Azad Kashmir

  • The 120-strong tourism police force, who can be identified by their sea-green uniforms
  • The force has strict directions to behave in a polite, respectful and composed manner with the tourists
Updated 30 June 2019
REHMAT MEHSUD
ISLAMABAD: After complaints lodged against Kashmir police for misbehaving with tourists, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday launched its newest department: A tourism police force to help travelers and nature-lovers, officials said.

The strikingly beautiful region with its forest-clad mountains is divided between India, which rules the populous Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around Jammu city, and Pakistan, which controls a wedge of territory in the west.

Over the years, the region has become a flashpoint for violence between the two South Asian neighbors, and tourism has been badly hit by the conflict. 

Now, with Pakistan’s renewed efforts to increase tourism-related revenue figures, Pakistani “Azad” Kashmir is making inroads in providing a safer and more pleasant travel experience. This has included the lifting of documentation such as the No Objection Certificates previously required for any foreign visitors looking to enter AJK. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kashmir’s Minister for Information and Tourism Mushtaq Minhas said that his department had received reports of police “misbehaving with tourists,” but that the new policing initiative would “provide a fresh momentum to the tourism sector in the region.”

The 120-strong tourism police force, who can be identified by their sea-green uniforms, have undergone a week of training by tourism experts. The region they will serve has a diverse landscape packed with history, from hiking and trekking sites, trout fishing in the Neelum River to the remains of a Buddhist civilization in the Sharda Valley. 

Kashmir’s handicrafts, from embroidered Pashmina shawls to carpets, woodwork and silverware, are well known around the world. The region has been called “heaven for tourists.” 

Pakistan was last a prominent tourist destination in the 1970s when the “hippie trail” brought Western travelers through the apricot and walnut orchards of the Swat Valley and Kashmir on their way to India and Nepal.

Since then, the security situation has reduced the number of visitors, though in recent years militant attacks have fallen sharply in the mainly Muslim country of 208 million people and a government-led effort is underway to boost tourism.

Irshad Ahmad Pirzada, director general of the Kashmir tourism department, said the region’s tourism industry has a great deal of untapped revenue potential and expects that the launch of special tourism police will attract up to 2.5 million tourists, compared to 1.5 million last year. Arab News could not independently verify that figure. 

The area’s police chief, Salahuddin Khan, told Arab News that the new police force, which also included women officers, would not perform “regular” police duties but instead act as “hosts” to local and international visitors. 

“From now onward, I’m sure there will be no room for any such complaints,” he said.

This week, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider handed over the keys for six specially marked cars and 80 heavy motorcycles for the new tourism police.

As a pilot project, personnel of the force are being deployed to well-known tourist hotspots such as Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Neelum districts, and according to police chief Khan, eventually tourism police will be extended to the entire Pakistani Kashmir region.

“The personnel of tourism police will patrol entry points to known tourist spots. The force has strict directions to behave in a polite, respectful and composed manner with the tourists and guide them as and when required,” Khan said. There was also a helpline that tourists could call if they needed help, he said.

With 2019 declared as AJK’s “tourism year,” Tourism Minister Mushtaq Minhas said he was proud that it was Kashmir taking the lead in helping travelers and ensuring a friendly, crime-free stay.

Topics: azad kashmir India Kashmir Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

Updated 01 July 2019
AP
Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

  • Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures - report
  • Hunters reporting large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts
Updated 01 July 2019
AP
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Sea ice along northern Alaska disappeared far earlier than normal this spring, alarming coastal residents who rely on wildlife and fish.
Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the Anchorage Daily News reported .
The early melting has been “crazy,” said Janet Mitchell of Kivalina. Hunters from her family in early June traveled more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) by boat to find bearded seals on sea ice. Bearded seals in the past could be hunted just outside the village but sea ice had receded far to the north.
“We didn’t know if we’d have our winter food,” she said. “That was scary.”
The hunters ran out of gas after harvesting eight seals and a walrus. They were able to call other residents to deliver fuel, Mitchell said.
Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment & Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, posted on social media last week that the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas are “baking.”
Sea surface temperatures last week were as high as 9 degrees (5 Celsius) above the 1981-2010 average, reaching into the lower 60s, he said, with effects on the climate system, food web, communities and commerce. Kotzebue and Norton sounds were warmest but the heat extended far out into the ocean.
The warmth is weeks ahead of schedule and part of a “positive feedback loop” compounded by climate change. Rising ocean temperatures have led to less sea ice, which leads to warmer ocean temperatures, he said.
The last five years have produced the warmest sea-surface temperatures on record in the region, contributing to record low sea-ice levels.
“The waters are warmer than last year at this time, and that was an extremely warm year,” Thoman said.
Lisa Sheffield Guy of the Arctic Research Consortium of the United States oversees an online platform that allows Alaska Native walrus hunters to share tips on sea ice, weather and hunting. The need for reporting ended May 31 because coastal sea ice had melted.
“When we started in 2010, we would go until the last week of June,” she said.
Guy is a seabird biologist who studied birds on St. Lawrence Island south of the Bering Strait. She’s worried that warmer temperatures will make it harder for seabirds to find the tiny seafood they eat, she said. The heat might push their prey deeper or away from the area.
Warmer ocean temperatures come as hunters report large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts, Thoman said. An unusually large number of dead gray whales have also been found off Alaska’s southern coasts, where sea surface temperatures are also unusually high, Thoman said. It’s not known whether the warm water has contributed, Thoman said.
“Certainly it’s all happening at the same time,” he said.
In March, the high temperatures were blamed for a large ice shelf breaking from the coast near Nome in March, dragging tethered crab pots. Nick Treinen lost two crab pots and others lost more.
“It was unprecedented for March,” he said.
The ice also swept away gold mining equipment, forcing a helicopter rescue for three miners who unsuccessfully tried to save it.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will conduct an unusually extensive fish survey in the Bering Strait this summer, Thoman said. It could provide clues for possible impacts to Bering Sea fisheries, he said.

