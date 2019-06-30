You are here

Alreeman II generates $114m sales on opening day

Around 75 percent of the land plots were sold on the first day of sales.
Updated 01 July 2019
Arab News
Aldar Properties PJSC announced that its latest development Alreeman II, located in the Alshamkha area of Abu Dhabi, has generated 420 million dirhams ($114 million) on the opening day of sales, with over 75 percent of the land plots sold.

This positive response to Alreeman II, coupled with the strong performance of Aldar’s prior 2019 development launches — Alreeman and Lea — indicates the attractiveness and stability of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, the developer said.

Alreeman launched in January, generating 1.6 billion dirhams in sales. Of those purchasing land at Alreeman II on the opening day of sales, 70 percent were new customers to Aldar. Additionally, 20 percent of customers opted to purchase their land plot on a 50/50 payment plan.

Maan Al-Awlaqi, executive director — commercial at Aldar, said: “The strong response we received for Alreeman II is a prime example of customer appetite and a great testament to the strength of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. Following the success of Alreeman in January, we wanted to ensure a much smoother customer journey and an enhanced experience with Alreeman II — and we were pleased to receive a lot of positive comments from our customers — in particular those who had never bought from us before.”

He added: “This launch confirms that there is pent-up demand for affordable, infrastructure-enabled land plots in Abu Dhabi, where owners can build their homes to their exact specifications and taste. Alreeman II is a real growth story with 70 percent of buyers being new customers to Aldar.”

Alreeman II is a 1.7-billion dirhams residential community, available exclusively for purchase by UAE nationals. Spread across an area of 2.4 million square meters, the development features villa plots ranging from 500 to 1,000 square meters in size. The community offers residents a range of amenities including a school, retail offerings, parks, mosques, and running and cycling tracks. Construction of Alreeman II will commence at the end of 2019, with the first handovers taking place at the end of 2021.

Emirati law firm Fichte & Co. Legal recently held an informative seminar at the JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay in Dubai. The session tackled the IMO (International Maritime Organization) 2020 mandate and its impact on the world’s leading ports, namely Singapore and the UAE’s Fujairah Port. With the rapidly approaching regulatory change forcing shipowners to comply one way or the other, the global marine fleet is set to experience great change in the coming six months.

Fichte & Co’s event featured knowledgeable maritime experts and government officials providing industry insights on how Singapore and the UAE can continue to thrive through this impending change. Jasmine Fichte, legal founder and managing partner of Fichte & Co, said: “The UAE has already established itself as a nation that prioritizes reinforcing a greener footprint and a more sustainable future. The implementation of the UAE Vision 2021, which entails a full-fledged sustainable structure for the country’s future, accordingly aligns with the IMO2020 sulfur cap.”

He added: “UAE stakeholders dealing with HSFO (high sulfur fuel oil) should seek out a more sustainable plan to secure their position in the industry before the mandate is initiated and the seminar will enable forward-thinking to proactively plan for this. Alternative methods of vessel power generation and more innovation in wider industrial uses of fuel oil are required for the UAE as part of a secured plan for maritime to continue thriving both regionally and globally.” 

