You are here

  • Home
  • US-China trade war truce at G20 Summit lifts Gulf market sentiment
﻿

US-China trade war truce at G20 Summit lifts Gulf market sentiment

Tadawul All Share Index rose for the fourth consecutive session or 25 points to close at 8,822 points. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

US-China trade war truce at G20 Summit lifts Gulf market sentiment

  • Communication services stocks lift Tadawul All Share Index up by 0.3 percent
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Most major Gulf markets gained on Sunday, reacting to positive global market sentiment after the US and China agreed to a trade war truce at the G20 meeting.     

The two powers agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks after US President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on the Chinese tech company Huawei. 

Saudi Arabia’s index inched up 0.3 percent, lifted by communication services stocks such as telecoms operator Zain Saudi Arabia, which rose 4.2 percent, and Etihad Etisalat Company, which rose 1.9 percent.

Tadawul All Share Index rose for the fourth consecutive session or 25 points to close at 8,822 points, argaam reported.

Dubai’s index rose 1.2 percent, lifted by the largest lender in the emirate, Emirates NBD, rising 4.1 percent after getting banking regulatory approval to acquire shares in Turkey’s Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank.

The real estate and construction sector was also up, with market heavyweight Emaar Properties gaining 1.1 percent, construction firm Arabtec up 1.3 percent, Emaar Development 0.8 percent, and Damac Properties 0.7 percent. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Abu Dhabi index shed 0.2 percent, dragged down by financials.

• Dubai’s index rose 1.2 percent.

• Kuwait’s index was up 0.3 percent.

The Abu Dhabi index shed 0.2 percent, dragged down by financials. 

The exchange announced on Sunday it was reducing its trading commission fees by between 50 percent and 90 percent as it seeks to reduce investor costs, increase liquidity and build confidence. 

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was down 0.9 percent and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the UAE, slipped 0.7 percent.

Qatar’s index rose 0.1 percent, with Commercial Bank up 1.7 percent and Qatar National Bank up 1.0 percent.  

Kuwait’s index was up 0.3 percent, continuing its gains days after MSCI said it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020.    

The Egyptian stock exchange was closed for a holiday.

Trump said on Saturday he would hold off for the “time being” on plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion more in Chinese imports — on top of the $250 billion he has already targeted. This decision will jump-start trade talks that stalled last month.

“We’re going to work with China where we left off,” Trump said. He also said China had agreed to buy more American farm products.

Andy Rothman, an investment strategist with Matthews Asia and a former economic official with the US Embassy in Beijing, said the Trump-Xi meeting was more conciliatory than he expected. He was struck by Trump's use of the term “strategic partner” to describe US relations with China after other administration officials have played up the geopolitical rivalry between the two countries.

Neil Shearing, the London-based chief economist at Capital Economics, predicted that financial markets will rally with relief when they reopen on Monday. “But I don’t think this marks the turning of the tide,” he said. “Talks will ebb and flow, but the direction over the next 12 months will be toward renewed escalation because issues around industrial strategy will prove to be so intractable.”

Topics: G20 Summit 2019 China-US trade war

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abe’s G20 show eclipsed by Trump-China trade talks, tweets
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Osaka G20 summit communique: A ‘work of diplomatic art’

New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

  • Order follows latest MoU signed between the two countries for crude oil carriers
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

SEOUL, South Korea: Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri is set to order very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs) from a large-scale shipyard being developed in the King Salman Complex by International Maritime Industries (IMI) at Ras Al-Khair, with the vessels being built at the dockyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea.

The order is a follow-up to the latest memorandum of understanding (MoU) for VLCCs, which was signed by Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, IMI and HHI during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s landmark visit to South Korea on June 26-27.

IMI is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, HHI, and Lamprell, an oil rig construction firm based in the UAE. HHI has agreed to increase its equity share in IMI from 10 to 20 percent, with an MoU between HHI and IMI to explore business opportunities in shipbuilding.

“Once Bahri places its order for the VLCCs, HHI will serve as a subcontractor by building the vessel at its yard in Ulsan, South Korea,” HHI told Arab News on Sunday.

“Among the partners of the IMI joint venture, HHI is the only partner capable of building a shipyard and providing the knowledge of building ships in line with international standards.”

FASTFACTS

 

• Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

 

• The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

The official said Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

“HHI will help facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology to enable IMI to eventually build VLCCs in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Committed to playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the Kingdom into an important regional and global logistics and transportation hub, Bahri has been exploring new horizons for industry cooperation to take its vision forward.”

The latest agreement would strengthen its strategic relationship with IMI and HHI further, he added.

Fathi K. Al-Saleem, CEO of IMI, said: “This agreement further strengthens the business relationship between IMI and its shareholders, as well as contributing to the development of a localized maritime industry.”

IMI, one of the largest facilities in the Middle East and North Africa, can manufacture four offshore rigs, more than 40 vessels, including three VLCCs, and service over 260 maritime products per year.

During the crown prince’s visit to South Korea, Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed multiple agreements with major South Korean conglomerates, including HHI, on new business opportunities to expand international operations.

The agreements, estimated to be worth some $8.3 billion, cover a wide range of industrial sectors including shipbuilding, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales and storage.

 The development of a new shipyard at the King Salman Complex was announced in January 2016 with the signing of an MoU between Aramco, HHI, Bahri and Lamprell.

The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

Topics: South Korea Bahri Saudi Aramco International Maritime Industries (IMI)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eyes South Korean weapons programs
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to bridge cultural gaps with South Korea

Latest updates

Abdul Latif Jameel Land’s J-One wins global award
0
Alreeman II generates $114m sales on opening day
0
Tawuniya ‘best insurance company’ offering e-services
0
Fichte & Co. seminar in Dubai tackles IMO2020
0
HSBC honored at Euromoney Awards for Excellence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.