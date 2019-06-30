You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Good chance’ for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide
﻿

‘Good chance’ for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide

Many US lawmakers are concerned about any lifting of the ban against Huawei. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

‘Good chance’ for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide

  • US officials fear the systems built by Huawei could be used by China’s government for espionage via built-in secret security “backdoors”
  • Huawei has vigorously denied that, saying the US has never provided proof to substantiate it
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: As the US and China pursue trade talks, there is a “good chance” that more US firms will be granted licenses to sell products to controversial Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

Kudlow’s comments came after President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to a truce in their trade war, and Washington pledged to hold off on new tariffs while they negotiate.

While Trump had signaled the softer position on Huawei, a sticking point in trade talks, by saying US companies could sell equipment “where there’s no great national security problem,” Kudlow added a bit of detail.

The senior Trump aide told “Fox News Sunday” that “there’s a good chance the Commerce Department, Secretary (Wilbur) Ross, will open the door on that and grant new licenses.”

The US has said it fears that systems built by Huawei — the world leader in telecom network equipment and No. 2 two smartphone supplier — could be used by China’s government for espionage via built-in secret security “backdoors.”

Huawei has vigorously denied that, saying the US has never provided proof to substantiate it.

Many US lawmakers, including Senate Republicans like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are concerned about any lifting of the effective ban against Huawei accessing crucial American technology or operating in the US market.

“If President Trump has agreed to reverse recent sanctions against Huawei, he has made a catastrophic mistake,” Rubio tweeted on Saturday.

Kudlow emphasized that Huawei will remain on the so-called US Entity List — foreign companies and individuals that are subject to specific export and technology transfer licensing requirements.

“This is not a general amnesty,” Kudlow said.

“The Commerce Department will grant some temporary additional licenses where there is a general availability” of the products to be sold, he added.

In a later interview on CBS talk show “Face the Nation,” Kudlow said: “We understand the huge risks regarding Huawei.”

On the general issue of US-China trade talks, Kudlow declined to offer any deadline for the resolution of the dispute between the world’s top two economies, though he admitted the talks could “go on for quite some time.”

“There are no promises, there’s no deal made, no timetable,” he said. “Just resuming the talks... is a very big deal.”

 

 

 

Topics: Huawei

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei warns US patent curbs would hurt global tech
0
World
China suspends Canadian meat imports amid Huawei dispute

New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

New Saudi shipyard to be built in South Korea

  • Order follows latest MoU signed between the two countries for crude oil carriers
Updated 30 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

SEOUL, South Korea: Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri is set to order very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs) from a large-scale shipyard being developed in the King Salman Complex by International Maritime Industries (IMI) at Ras Al-Khair, with the vessels being built at the dockyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea.

The order is a follow-up to the latest memorandum of understanding (MoU) for VLCCs, which was signed by Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, IMI and HHI during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s landmark visit to South Korea on June 26-27.

IMI is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, HHI, and Lamprell, an oil rig construction firm based in the UAE. HHI has agreed to increase its equity share in IMI from 10 to 20 percent, with an MoU between HHI and IMI to explore business opportunities in shipbuilding.

“Once Bahri places its order for the VLCCs, HHI will serve as a subcontractor by building the vessel at its yard in Ulsan, South Korea,” HHI told Arab News on Sunday.

“Among the partners of the IMI joint venture, HHI is the only partner capable of building a shipyard and providing the knowledge of building ships in line with international standards.”

FASTFACTS

 

• Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

 

• The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

The official said Bahri is expected to issue IMI its first order before the end of next month.

“HHI will help facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology to enable IMI to eventually build VLCCs in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Committed to playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the Kingdom into an important regional and global logistics and transportation hub, Bahri has been exploring new horizons for industry cooperation to take its vision forward.”

The latest agreement would strengthen its strategic relationship with IMI and HHI further, he added.

Fathi K. Al-Saleem, CEO of IMI, said: “This agreement further strengthens the business relationship between IMI and its shareholders, as well as contributing to the development of a localized maritime industry.”

IMI, one of the largest facilities in the Middle East and North Africa, can manufacture four offshore rigs, more than 40 vessels, including three VLCCs, and service over 260 maritime products per year.

During the crown prince’s visit to South Korea, Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed multiple agreements with major South Korean conglomerates, including HHI, on new business opportunities to expand international operations.

The agreements, estimated to be worth some $8.3 billion, cover a wide range of industrial sectors including shipbuilding, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales and storage.

 The development of a new shipyard at the King Salman Complex was announced in January 2016 with the signing of an MoU between Aramco, HHI, Bahri and Lamprell.

The shipyard is to be completed by 2021 with an investment of about $4.3 billion.

Topics: South Korea Bahri Saudi Aramco International Maritime Industries (IMI)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eyes South Korean weapons programs
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to bridge cultural gaps with South Korea

Latest updates

Abdul Latif Jameel Land’s J-One wins global award
0
Alreeman II generates $114m sales on opening day
0
Tawuniya ‘best insurance company’ offering e-services
0
Fichte & Co. seminar in Dubai tackles IMO2020
0
HSBC honored at Euromoney Awards for Excellence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.