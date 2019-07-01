You are here

﻿

New protests erupt as Hong Kong braces for annual rally to mark handover

Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
Riot police try to disperse protesters on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
0

0

HONG KONG: Hundreds of protesters faced off with riot police early on Monday, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, ahead of an annual rally that is expected to draw huge crowds amid widespread anger over a controversial extradition bill.
Police fired pepper spray to disperse the demonstrators in the latest protests over the extradition bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.
The bill, which the government was forced to suspend after the largest and most violent protests in decades, has plunged the Asian financial center into political turmoil.
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam appeared in public for the first time in more than 10 days to officiate at a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover to Beijing under a deal to ensure its autonomy.
The July 1 anniversary of the 1997 handover has been marked in recent years by deepening despondency about what many residents see as increasing meddling by the mainland and the erosion of freedoms.
Beijing denies interfering but, for many Hong Kong residents, the extradition bill is the latest step in a relentless march toward mainland control.
The extradition law has hit a nerve across Hong Kong, drawing criticism from business people, legal circles, schools and church groups.
Millions have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand the bill be scrapped and that Lam step down.
The uproar over the bill has reignited a protest movement that had lost steam after pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 failed to force concessions from Beijing and led to the arrests of hundreds of activists.
Organizers of the recent protests say they are confident that anger over the government’s failure to withdraw the extradition bill will boost numbers on Monday, a public holiday on which financial markets and most businesses will be closed.
The pro-democracy rally is due to start at 0630 GMT in Victoria Park on Hong Kong island and end at government offices near the heart of the financial center.
The recent demonstrations have brought havoc, forcing the closure of government offices on several occasions and triggering chaos as protesters blocked roads and besieged police headquarters.
The South China Morning Post cited unidentified sources as saying about 5,000 riot police would be ready for any trouble.
The turmoil comes at a delicate time for Beijing, which is grappling with a trade dispute with the United States, a faltering economy and tensions in the South China Sea.
Lam, in her decision to suspend the bill, said she had heard the people “loud and clear.” However, she stopped short of activists’ demands to scrap the bill altogether and rejected calls to step down.
Activists are also demanding the government drop charges against those arrested during the protests, charge police with what they describe as excessive use of force and stop referring to the demonstrations as a riot, a term that can bring a heavier jail sentence.
The embattled city government does have support.
Thousands of people rallied to back the police on Sunday in heavy rain and sweltering heat of around 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit).
Some people waved the Chinese national flag.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom of protest and a much-cherished independent judiciary.
Opponents of the extradition bill see it as a threat to the rule of law and fear it would put them at the mercy of China’s justice system, where human rights are not guaranteed.
The turnout at the handover anniversary rally in 2018 was one of the lowest ever, after the opposition lost steam, with organizers saying about 50,000 people turned up. Police put the number at 9,800.

Decoder

ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS

Topics: Hong Kong China Carrie Lam

Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

0

Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Sea ice along northern Alaska disappeared far earlier than normal this spring, alarming coastal residents who rely on wildlife and fish.
Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the Anchorage Daily News reported .
The early melting has been “crazy,” said Janet Mitchell of Kivalina. Hunters from her family in early June traveled more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) by boat to find bearded seals on sea ice. Bearded seals in the past could be hunted just outside the village but sea ice had receded far to the north.
“We didn’t know if we’d have our winter food,” she said. “That was scary.”
The hunters ran out of gas after harvesting eight seals and a walrus. They were able to call other residents to deliver fuel, Mitchell said.
Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment & Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, posted on social media last week that the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas are “baking.”
Sea surface temperatures last week were as high as 9 degrees (5 Celsius) above the 1981-2010 average, reaching into the lower 60s, he said, with effects on the climate system, food web, communities and commerce. Kotzebue and Norton sounds were warmest but the heat extended far out into the ocean.
The warmth is weeks ahead of schedule and part of a “positive feedback loop” compounded by climate change. Rising ocean temperatures have led to less sea ice, which leads to warmer ocean temperatures, he said.
The last five years have produced the warmest sea-surface temperatures on record in the region, contributing to record low sea-ice levels.
“The waters are warmer than last year at this time, and that was an extremely warm year,” Thoman said.
Lisa Sheffield Guy of the Arctic Research Consortium of the United States oversees an online platform that allows Alaska Native walrus hunters to share tips on sea ice, weather and hunting. The need for reporting ended May 31 because coastal sea ice had melted.
“When we started in 2010, we would go until the last week of June,” she said.
Guy is a seabird biologist who studied birds on St. Lawrence Island south of the Bering Strait. She’s worried that warmer temperatures will make it harder for seabirds to find the tiny seafood they eat, she said. The heat might push their prey deeper or away from the area.
Warmer ocean temperatures come as hunters report large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts, Thoman said. An unusually large number of dead gray whales have also been found off Alaska’s southern coasts, where sea surface temperatures are also unusually high, Thoman said. It’s not known whether the warm water has contributed, Thoman said.
“Certainly it’s all happening at the same time,” he said.
In March, the high temperatures were blamed for a large ice shelf breaking from the coast near Nome in March, dragging tethered crab pots. Nick Treinen lost two crab pots and others lost more.
“It was unprecedented for March,” he said.
The ice also swept away gold mining equipment, forcing a helicopter rescue for three miners who unsuccessfully tried to save it.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will conduct an unusually extensive fish survey in the Bering Strait this summer, Thoman said. It could provide clues for possible impacts to Bering Sea fisheries, he said.

