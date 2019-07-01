You are here

North Korea calls Kim-Trump meeting 'historic' and 'amazing'

U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP
  • KCNA said Kim and Trump discussed “issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues”
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea on Monday described the weekend meeting between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone as “historic” and “amazing.”
The two leaders agreed to “resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
After a Twitter invitation by the US president on Saturday, the two men met a day later in the strip of land that has divided the peninsula for 66 years since the end of the Korean War, when their countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill.
Kim and Trump shook hands over the concrete blocks dividing North and South before Trump walked a few paces into Pyongyang’s territory — the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.
“The top leaders of the DPRK and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom” was an “amazing event,” KCNA said, describing the truce village as a “place that had been known as the symbol of division.”
The meeting took place “at the suggestion of Trump,” it added. The impromptu meeting in the DMZ was full of symbolism.
Trump’s border-crossing — which he said was uncertain until the last moment — was an extraordinary sequel to the scene at Kim’s first summit with Moon Jae-in last year, when the young leader invited the South Korean president to walk over the Military Demarcation Line, as the border is officially known.
“It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line, and I was proud to step over the line,” Trump told Kim.
KCNA described it as a “historic moment,” marking the “first time in history” a sitting US President set foot on North Korean soil.
Analysts have been divided on Sunday’s events, some saying they spurred new momentum into deadlocked nuclear talks, while others described them as “reality show theatrics.”

The first Trump-Kim summit took place in a blaze of publicity in Singapore last year but produced only a vaguely worded pledge about denuclearization.
A second meeting in Vietnam in February collapsed after the pair failed to reach an agreement over sanctions relief and what the North was willing to give in return.
Contact between the two sides has since been minimal — with Pyongyang issuing frequent criticisms of the US position — but the two leaders exchanged a series of letters before Trump issued his offer to meet at the DMZ.
Trump said after Sunday’s meeting that they had agreed working-level talks on the North’s weapons program would take place within weeks.
He also floated the idea of sanctions relief — repeatedly demanded by Pyongyang — and said he invited the North Korean leader to the White House.
Such a trip would have to come “at the right time,” Trump added.
KCNA said Kim and Trump discussed “issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues.”
The two leaders “agreed to keep in close touch in the future,” it added.
KCNA cited Kim lauding their “good personal relations,” saying they would “produce good results unpredictable by others and work as a mysterious force overcoming manifold difficulties and obstacles in the future, too.”
It also said Kim had exchanged “warm greetings” with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met the two men as they returned to his side of the border.
KCNA accorded Moon his formal title despite Pyongyang denouncing the South’s authorities only last week, saying they “have nothing to meddle in the dialogue.”

Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

AP
  • Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures - report
  • Hunters reporting large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts
AP
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Sea ice along northern Alaska disappeared far earlier than normal this spring, alarming coastal residents who rely on wildlife and fish.
Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the Anchorage Daily News reported .
The early melting has been “crazy,” said Janet Mitchell of Kivalina. Hunters from her family in early June traveled more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) by boat to find bearded seals on sea ice. Bearded seals in the past could be hunted just outside the village but sea ice had receded far to the north.
“We didn’t know if we’d have our winter food,” she said. “That was scary.”
The hunters ran out of gas after harvesting eight seals and a walrus. They were able to call other residents to deliver fuel, Mitchell said.
Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment & Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, posted on social media last week that the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas are “baking.”
Sea surface temperatures last week were as high as 9 degrees (5 Celsius) above the 1981-2010 average, reaching into the lower 60s, he said, with effects on the climate system, food web, communities and commerce. Kotzebue and Norton sounds were warmest but the heat extended far out into the ocean.
The warmth is weeks ahead of schedule and part of a “positive feedback loop” compounded by climate change. Rising ocean temperatures have led to less sea ice, which leads to warmer ocean temperatures, he said.
The last five years have produced the warmest sea-surface temperatures on record in the region, contributing to record low sea-ice levels.
“The waters are warmer than last year at this time, and that was an extremely warm year,” Thoman said.
Lisa Sheffield Guy of the Arctic Research Consortium of the United States oversees an online platform that allows Alaska Native walrus hunters to share tips on sea ice, weather and hunting. The need for reporting ended May 31 because coastal sea ice had melted.
“When we started in 2010, we would go until the last week of June,” she said.
Guy is a seabird biologist who studied birds on St. Lawrence Island south of the Bering Strait. She’s worried that warmer temperatures will make it harder for seabirds to find the tiny seafood they eat, she said. The heat might push their prey deeper or away from the area.
Warmer ocean temperatures come as hunters report large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts, Thoman said. An unusually large number of dead gray whales have also been found off Alaska’s southern coasts, where sea surface temperatures are also unusually high, Thoman said. It’s not known whether the warm water has contributed, Thoman said.
“Certainly it’s all happening at the same time,” he said.
In March, the high temperatures were blamed for a large ice shelf breaking from the coast near Nome in March, dragging tethered crab pots. Nick Treinen lost two crab pots and others lost more.
“It was unprecedented for March,” he said.
The ice also swept away gold mining equipment, forcing a helicopter rescue for three miners who unsuccessfully tried to save it.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will conduct an unusually extensive fish survey in the Bering Strait this summer, Thoman said. It could provide clues for possible impacts to Bering Sea fisheries, he said.

