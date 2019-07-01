You are here

10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash

Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas,on June 30, 2019. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
  • No one aboard the twin-engine plane survived at the Addison Municipal Airport
DALLAS: Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.
Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.
The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening. Video showed black smoke billowing from the building and a gaping hole in the hangar.
Officials have not released the identities of the people who died. Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatalities to the town and that authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.
An official with the medical examiner’s office told The Associated Press they could not release any information on the crash Sunday evening.
The plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, said Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas.
Dallas County was helping the city of Addison set up a family assistance center for people affected by the crash, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
“It’s a very sad day for Dallas County,” he told the Dallas Morning News . “My prayers are with the families we’re notifying about this tragedy.”
Addison fire spokesman Edward Martelle said the plane was taking off at the south end of the airport and had just lifted off the runway when it veered left, dropped its left wing and went into the hangar.
The fire department had extinguished the fire and all hot spots at the hangar by early afternoon.
FAA and National Transportation Safety Board officials were at the crash site Sunday evening. Martelle said NTSB will be leading the investigation and that they intend to work into the night.
The plane’s tail number and details from the flight manifest have not yet been released.

Topics: Dallas Texas plane crash

Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists

  • Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures - report
  • Hunters reporting large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Sea ice along northern Alaska disappeared far earlier than normal this spring, alarming coastal residents who rely on wildlife and fish.
Ice melted as a result of exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the Anchorage Daily News reported .
The early melting has been “crazy,” said Janet Mitchell of Kivalina. Hunters from her family in early June traveled more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) by boat to find bearded seals on sea ice. Bearded seals in the past could be hunted just outside the village but sea ice had receded far to the north.
“We didn’t know if we’d have our winter food,” she said. “That was scary.”
The hunters ran out of gas after harvesting eight seals and a walrus. They were able to call other residents to deliver fuel, Mitchell said.
Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment & Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, posted on social media last week that the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas are “baking.”
Sea surface temperatures last week were as high as 9 degrees (5 Celsius) above the 1981-2010 average, reaching into the lower 60s, he said, with effects on the climate system, food web, communities and commerce. Kotzebue and Norton sounds were warmest but the heat extended far out into the ocean.
The warmth is weeks ahead of schedule and part of a “positive feedback loop” compounded by climate change. Rising ocean temperatures have led to less sea ice, which leads to warmer ocean temperatures, he said.
The last five years have produced the warmest sea-surface temperatures on record in the region, contributing to record low sea-ice levels.
“The waters are warmer than last year at this time, and that was an extremely warm year,” Thoman said.
Lisa Sheffield Guy of the Arctic Research Consortium of the United States oversees an online platform that allows Alaska Native walrus hunters to share tips on sea ice, weather and hunting. The need for reporting ended May 31 because coastal sea ice had melted.
“When we started in 2010, we would go until the last week of June,” she said.
Guy is a seabird biologist who studied birds on St. Lawrence Island south of the Bering Strait. She’s worried that warmer temperatures will make it harder for seabirds to find the tiny seafood they eat, she said. The heat might push their prey deeper or away from the area.
Warmer ocean temperatures come as hunters report large numbers of dead seals off Alaska’s western and northern coasts, Thoman said. An unusually large number of dead gray whales have also been found off Alaska’s southern coasts, where sea surface temperatures are also unusually high, Thoman said. It’s not known whether the warm water has contributed, Thoman said.
“Certainly it’s all happening at the same time,” he said.
In March, the high temperatures were blamed for a large ice shelf breaking from the coast near Nome in March, dragging tethered crab pots. Nick Treinen lost two crab pots and others lost more.
“It was unprecedented for March,” he said.
The ice also swept away gold mining equipment, forcing a helicopter rescue for three miners who unsuccessfully tried to save it.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will conduct an unusually extensive fish survey in the Bering Strait this summer, Thoman said. It could provide clues for possible impacts to Bering Sea fisheries, he said.

Topics: Alaska Global warming climate change

