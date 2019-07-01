You are here

﻿

Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts

This September 4, 2017 picture shows a Minke whale being lifted by a crane during the North Pacific research whaling programme at the Kushiro port in Kushiro, Hokkaido prefecture. (AFP)
A whaling ship departs from a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture on July 1, 2019. (AFP)
A fisherman waves to well-wishers on a whaling ship as they depart from a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture on July 1, 2019. (AFP)
This picture taken on June 30, 2019 shows a fisherman on a whaling ship anchored at a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture. (AFP)
A whaling ship departs from a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture on July 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts

  • Activists said the hunts had no scientific value, and Japan made no secret of the fact that meat from whales caught on those hunts ended up sold for consumption
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
KUSHIRO, Japan: Whaling ships set sail on Monday from Japan as the country resumed commercial hunts for the first time in decades after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission.
Five ships from whaling communities around the country left port in northern Japan’s Kushiro with their horns blaring and grey tarps thrown over their harpoons.
Japan’s decision to withdraw from the IWC was slammed by activists and anti-whaling countries, but the resumption of commercial hunts has been welcomed by Japanese whaling communities and the departure from Kushiro was celebrated with a send-off ceremony.
“My heart is overflowing with happiness, and I’m deeply moved,” said Yoshifumi Kai, head of the Japan Small-Type Whaling Association, addressing a crowd of several dozen politicians, local officials and whalers.
“This is a small industry, but I am proud of hunting whales. People have hunted whales for more than 400 years in my home town.”
Whaling vessels will also leave Monday morning from other ports including in Shimonoseki in western Japan.
The country’s Fisheries Agency said Monday it had set a cap for a total catch of 227 whales through the season until late December.
The quota includes 52 minke, 150 Bryde’s and 25 sei whales, the agency said.
“I’m a bit nervous but happy that we can start whaling,” 23-year-old Hideki Abe, a whaler from Miyagi region in northern Japan told AFP before leaving.
“I don’t think young people know how to cook and eat whale meat any more. I want more people try to taste it at least once.”
Whaling has long proved a rare diplomatic flashpoint for Japan, which says the practice is part of the country’s tradition and should not be subject to international interference.
As an IWC member, Japan was banned from commercial hunts of large whales, though it could catch small varieties in waters near its coastline.
But it also exploited a loophole in the body’s rules to carry out highly controversial hunts of whales in protected Antarctic waters under the banner of “scientific research.”
Activists said the hunts had no scientific value, and Japan made no secret of the fact that meat from whales caught on those hunts ended up sold for consumption.
With its withdrawal from the IWC, Tokyo will now carry out high-seas whale hunting off Japan, but will end the most controversial hunts in the Antarctic.

Bangladesh doctor says he was transferred to rural clinic after criticizing cricketer

Mashrafe Mortaza. (AFP)
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
Bangladesh doctor says he was transferred to rural clinic after criticizing cricketer

  • Bengali daily Manabjamin said the transfer was a consequence of Karim’s “disrespectful” Facebook remark against Mashrafe, who enjoys enormous popularity in cricket-mad Bangladesh
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
DHAKA: A top Bangladesh paediatric doctor said Sunday he had been transferred to a remote rural clinic after criticizing the country’s cricket captain on social media.
Rezaul Karim, a child cancer specialist, was posted to the southeastern district of Rangamati weeks after criticizing skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Facebook.
“I have been transferred to Rangamati Medical College which doesn’t have any cancer treatment facilities. This seems to me an unnatural process,” he told AFP.
Mohsin Uddin, a deputy secretary of the country’s health ministry who signed the transfer order, said it was “only an administrative decision,” and rejected any suggestion it was a punishment.
A social media row started after Mashrafe, the country’s most popular sportsman and a member of parliament for the ruling party, visited a state-run hospital in his rural constituency and became infuriated when he found several doctors absent.
A video of Mashrafe criticizing one senior doctor by telephone went viral on social media.
Karim said he was one of six doctors served notice by the country’s health ministry after writing a Facebook post criticizing Mashrafe for “taking pleasure in bowling Bangladeshi doctors.”
Two months later he was ordered to remote Rangamati, where a low-intensity tribal insurgency has simmered for decades.
Karim’s sudden transfer from a cancer facility in Chittagong — where he was treating over 100 young patients — has also grabbed local media headlines.
Bengali daily Manabjamin said the transfer was a consequence of Karim’s “disrespectful” Facebook remark against Mashrafe, who enjoys enormous popularity in cricket-mad Bangladesh.
Mashrafe is currently in England taking part in the World Cup.
Mashrafe hails from the southwestern Narail district, where his charity Narail Express — also the fast bowler’s nickname — has donated ambulances to hospitals and rice seed to farmers.
Turning to politics after retirement is not unusual for South Asian cricketers, but Mashrafe is still playing, captains Bangladesh in the one-day format of the game, and intends to lead the team even after the World Cup.

