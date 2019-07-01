You are here

Bus crashes into gorge in India's Kashmir, killing 31

India has the world’s deadliest roads. (File/AFP)
Bus crashes into gorge in India's Kashmir, killing 31

  • The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve
  • Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition
SRINAGAR: Officials say a minibus has crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 31 people and injuring another 7.
Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana says the bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road Monday as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream.
Top police officer M.K Sinha says the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces.
Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.
India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Kabul blast shakes area around defense ministry

Kabul blast shakes area around defense ministry

  • Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion, but gave no immediate details
KABUL: A large blast rocked the diplomatic district of Kabul on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Reuters witnesses said the sound shook their office building. Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion, but gave no immediate details.
Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast hit a densely populated area where the ministry of defense is located.

