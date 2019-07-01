You are here

Bangladesh doctor says he was transferred to rural clinic after criticizing cricketer

Mashrafe Mortaza. (AFP)
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
Bangladesh doctor says he was transferred to rural clinic after criticizing cricketer

  • Bengali daily Manabjamin said the transfer was a consequence of Karim’s “disrespectful” Facebook remark against Mashrafe, who enjoys enormous popularity in cricket-mad Bangladesh
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
DHAKA: A top Bangladesh paediatric doctor said Sunday he had been transferred to a remote rural clinic after criticizing the country’s cricket captain on social media.
Rezaul Karim, a child cancer specialist, was posted to the southeastern district of Rangamati weeks after criticizing skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Facebook.
“I have been transferred to Rangamati Medical College which doesn’t have any cancer treatment facilities. This seems to me an unnatural process,” he told AFP.
Mohsin Uddin, a deputy secretary of the country’s health ministry who signed the transfer order, said it was “only an administrative decision,” and rejected any suggestion it was a punishment.
A social media row started after Mashrafe, the country’s most popular sportsman and a member of parliament for the ruling party, visited a state-run hospital in his rural constituency and became infuriated when he found several doctors absent.
A video of Mashrafe criticizing one senior doctor by telephone went viral on social media.
Karim said he was one of six doctors served notice by the country’s health ministry after writing a Facebook post criticizing Mashrafe for “taking pleasure in bowling Bangladeshi doctors.”
Two months later he was ordered to remote Rangamati, where a low-intensity tribal insurgency has simmered for decades.
Karim’s sudden transfer from a cancer facility in Chittagong — where he was treating over 100 young patients — has also grabbed local media headlines.
Bengali daily Manabjamin said the transfer was a consequence of Karim’s “disrespectful” Facebook remark against Mashrafe, who enjoys enormous popularity in cricket-mad Bangladesh.
Mashrafe is currently in England taking part in the World Cup.
Mashrafe hails from the southwestern Narail district, where his charity Narail Express — also the fast bowler’s nickname — has donated ambulances to hospitals and rice seed to farmers.
Turning to politics after retirement is not unusual for South Asian cricketers, but Mashrafe is still playing, captains Bangladesh in the one-day format of the game, and intends to lead the team even after the World Cup.

Tutankhamun sculpture’s London auction sparks Egyptian outcry

Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
Tutankhamun sculpture's London auction sparks Egyptian outcry

  • Egyptian authorities want to see the auction halted and the treasure returned
  • An official said the piece appears to have been “stolen” in the 1970s from the Karnak Temple complex of Egypt’s great monuments
Updated 01 July 2019
AFP
LONDON: A 3,000-year-old head sculpture of an eternally-young Tutankhamun — the Egyptian pharaoh known as King Tut — goes under the hammer this week in London despite an outcry from Cairo.
Christie’s expects the 28.5-centimeter (11-inch) brown quartzite relic from the Valley of the Kings to fetch more than £4 million ($5.1 million, 4.5 million euros) on Thursday.
The Financial Times reported that it was the first such Egyptian statuette to go on the market since 1985.
The pharaoh’s finely-chiselled head — its serene eyes and puffed lips emoting a sense of eternal peace — comes from the private Resandro Collection of ancient art that Christie’s last sold in 2016 for £3 million.
But Egyptian authorities overseeing the north African country’s unparalleled collection of antiquities want to see the auction halted and the treasure returned.
“The Egyptian embassy in London requested the British foreign affairs ministry and the auction hall to stop the sale,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said on June 10.
Former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass told AFP on Sunday that the piece appears to have been “stolen” in the 1970s from the Karnak Temple complex of Egypt’s great monuments.
“The owners have given false information,” he said in a telephone interview.
“They have not shown any legal papers to prove its ownership.”
The French-owned British auction house explained that the current lot was acquired by Resandro from a Munich-based dealer in 1985.
It traces its prior origins to the 1973-74 acquisition by another dealer in Austria from the Princely House of Thurn and Taxis in modern-day Germany.
The trail peters out shortly afterwords and little is known to the public about how the statue found its way to Europe.
“Ancient objects by their nature cannot be traced over millennia,” Christie’s said in a statement released to AFP.
“It is hugely important to establish recent ownership and legal right to sell which we have clearly done,” it added.
“We would not offer for sale any object where there was concern over ownership or export.”
Britain’s Foreign Office has been in touch with Egyptian authorities but is not expected to intervene.
Tutankhamun is thought to have become a pharaoh at the age of nine and to have died about 10 years later.
His rule would have probably passed without notice were it not for the 1922 discovery by Britain’s Howard Carter of his nearly intact tomb.
The lavish find revived interest in ancient Egypt and set the stage for subsequent battles over ownership of cultural masterpieces unearthed in colonial times.
International conventions and the British government’s own guidance restrict the sale of works that were known to have been stolen or illegally dug up.
The British Museum has been wrangling for decades with Greece over its remarkable room full of marble Parthenon friezes and sculptures.
Egypt’s own campaign to recover lost art gained momentum after numerous works went missing during the looting that accompanied former president Hosni Mubarak’s fall from power in 2011.
The late Egyptian strongman turned the existing supreme council of antiquities into a separate ministry in the last year of his rule.
It has worked with the Los Angeles-based Getty Conservation Institute to mend Tutankhamun’s tomb from the damage it sustained from swarming tourists over recent years.
The ministry also asked the UN cultural body UNESCO to halt Christie’s sale.
But Egypt has been unable to substantiate its case with firm proof that the bust was illegally obtained.
The London auction house said in its defense that there was a “legitimate market for works of art of the ancient world in which Christie’s has participated for generations.”

