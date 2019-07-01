You are here

  • Home
  • Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members
﻿

Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said it is meaningless to plan cooperation without unity among OPEC members. (File/AFP)
Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members

  • “Without unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” he said
  • OPEC members meet on July 1 in Vienna followed by a meeting with non-OPEC states on July 2
Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should have unity among themselves, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday, adding that Tehran backed cooperation with non-OPEC oil exporter states.
“Without unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” Zanganeh said in a report by Shana, the Iranian oil ministry news service, before leaving Tehran to attend OPEC meeting in Vienna.
Tehran has in the past objected to policies put forward by its regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh was too close to the United States.
“Iran supports cooperation with non-OPEC states, but as long as some members of OPEC are hostile against other members, like Iran, OPEC’s understandings with non-OPEC states are meaningless and there is no room for cooperation,” Zanganeh said.
OPEC and its allies look set to extend oil supply cuts at least until the end of 2019 as Iraq joined top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia on Sunday in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy.
OPEC members meet on July 1 in Vienna followed by a meeting with non-OPEC states on July 2, switching from previously agreed dates of June 25-26.

Topics: Iran Oil OPEC

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation
0
Business & Economy
9-month OPEC+ extension most likely, says Al-Falih

China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

Updated 01 July 2019
AP
0

China promises to ease foreign access to gas, call centers

  • Initiative is part of a series of Beijing’s market-opening measures
  • Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies
Updated 01 July 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: China promised on Sunday to allow more foreign ownership of gas pipelines, call centers and some other businesses in the latest of a series of market-opening measures.

The Communist Party has announced a series of tariff cuts and market-opening steps over the past 18 months aimed at making its state-dominated economy more productive. 

The moves come amid trade tension with Washington, though none directly addresses American complaints about Beijing’s technology ambitions and controls on foreign companies.

Sunday’s Cabinet announcement also promised more foreign access to some businesses in agriculture and mining.

Business groups welcome the changes but say many have little effect so far on foreign companies. Business groups say they need to see regulations for industries that are to be opened before they can know whether those will be profitable for foreign newcomers, who will face entrenched Chinese competition.

Sunday’s announcement is part of a shift by Beijing to use of a “negative list” system of investment regulation. That would put some areas off-limits to foreign investors and leave the rest of China’s market open. Until now, foreign companies have been limited to operating in a “positive list” of areas picked by regulators.

Economists say Beijing’s market-opening measures reflect growing confidence Chinese companies can compete and a recognition of the need for more competition.

HIGHLIGHTS

• President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

• Xi spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign.

• Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

President Xi Jinping’s government has launched a flurry of such reform initiatives since he was confirmed for a second five-year term as ruling party leader in 2017.

Xi had been expected to launch economic changes after he took power in 2012. Instead, he spent his first term directing a marathon anti-corruption campaign and cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader in decades while pressure to shore up declining economic growth mounted.

Beijing’s tariff row with Washington over Chinese technology ambitions has battered exporters, adding to pressure on the ruling party to make other industries more productive.

Sunday’s announcement promised to abolish a requirement that ventures to operate gas and thermal pipeline networks in cities of more than 500,000 must be controlled by the Chinese side.

It promises similar changes for ownership of cinemas, call centers and some other value-added telecom businesses. It promised to abolish rules that say foreign investors in oil and gas exploration must operate through joint ventures with Chinese partners.

Rules that prohibit foreign investment in exploration and mining of molybdenum, tin, antimony and fluorite will be abolished, the statement said.

Beijing previously promised to reduce or end limits on foreign ownership in China’s auto, insurance and other industries.

Topics: China call centers China's market reforms

Related

0
Business & Economy
US-China trade war truce at G20 Summit lifts Gulf market sentiment
0
World
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20

Latest updates

Gun battle rages in Afghan capital after powerful blast injures 65
0
Pakistan authorities say 3 Taliban killed in shootout
0
Iran foreign minister says US should respect Iran if it wants to negotiate
0
Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members
0
Cyprus investigates possible missile crash near Nicosia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.