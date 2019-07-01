You are here

Pakistan authorities say 3 Taliban killed in shootout

Human rights activists accused some Pakistani authorities of extra-judicial killings. (File/AFP)
AP
  • The three militants were involved in the 2007 bomb attack
  • There was no immediate comment from the Pakistan Taliban
AP
MULTAN, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have raided a Taliban hideout, triggering a shootout that killed three insurgents in the eastern city of Gujrat.
The provincial Counter-Terrorism Department says in a statement that the three alleged militants were killed Sunday when they had gathered near a key road in Gujrat to plan attacks on security forces. It says the slain men were linked to the 2007 bomb attack on a Pakistan Air Force bus in which several people were killed.
There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban, who have carried out scores of attacks including the 2007 assault.
Human rights activists have accused Pakistani authorities of extra-judicial killings in the past.

India seizes narcotics worth $390M smuggled from Pakistan

AP
  • 586 kilograms of narcotics, mostly heroin, were hidden in 15 bags among 600 sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan
  • An official said it was the biggest seizure of narcotics in India by any government agency
AP
AMRITSAR, India: Customs officials in a northern Indian state say they have seized narcotics worth $390 million that were smuggled from neighboring Pakistan.
Top customs official Dipak Kumar Gupta says 586 kilograms (1,290 pounds) of narcotics, mostly heroin, were hidden in 15 bags among 600 sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan and were seized Saturday in Punjab state.
Gupta said Monday that two men including the importer of the salt have been detained and are being questioned.
Another customs official, Bopal Singh, said it was the biggest seizure of narcotics in India by any government agency.
Officials are calling it a major success in their fight against drugs in the state, where addiction rates are high. Smuggling of drugs and goods is common along Punjab’s 553-kilometer (345-mile) border with Pakistan.

