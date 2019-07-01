Veteran Egyptian actor Ezzat Abu Auf dies at 70

You are here

﻿

Veteran Egyptian actor Ezzat Abu Auf has died. (AFP)
DUBAI: Veteran Egyptian actor Ezzat Abu Auf died in the early hours of Monday at a local hospital in Cairo.

The star, who died at the age of 70, was suffering from liver and heart problems, according to local media reports.

Abu Auf was shooting a movie with the Egyptian actor and singer Tamer Hosny.

“We belong to God and to him we return.  The respectable artist and father Ezzat Abu Auf died. I ask you to pray for him. May God have mercy on all the dead,” Hosny tweeted on Monday morning.

Born in 1948, the acting legend was most famous for his roles in “Hawanem Garden City, ”“Nisf Rabie Al-Akhir” and “Ziziniyah.”

Indian actress Zaira Wasim draws fire for leaving Bollywood over her Islamic faith

  • 18-year-old is best known for role as a wrestler in 2016 film Dangal
  • On Instagram alone, her post drew more than 27,000 comments
LONDON: A Muslim actress’ decision to quit Bollywood, saying acting was taking her away from her faith, has triggered a backlash in India from fellow actors and fans.
Zaira Wasim, 18, best known for her role as a wrestler in the 2016 film Dangal, announced her “disassociation” from acting on Sunday.
“This field indeed brought a lot of love, support and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’,” she said, referring to her Islamic faith.
“While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened,” she said in simultaneous posts on her social media profiles.
On Instagram alone, her post drew more than 27,000 comments. Wasim’s manager confirmed the announcement.
“Her posts are genuine and written in the state of mind she is currently in. Let’s give her time and space,” said Tuhin Mishra, managing director of Baseline Ventures.
Wasim’s last film was the 2017 drama “Secret Superstar,” in which she played a Muslim teenager who sings surreptitiously because her abusive father will not allow it. She won several awards for the film.
Twitter user Ifra Jan said Wasim’s decision would make it harder for other Muslim women to pursue an acting career.
“Please don’t leave spitting at an industry, audience that gave you SO much,” Jan said.
However, other public figures in Wasim’s native Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, came to her defense.
“Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices?,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.
It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy,” he said.

