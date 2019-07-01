You are here

﻿

Migrants detained in Libya, caught in crossfire, seek aid

The migrants appealed for help as the detention center was running out of food and water. (File/AF)
AP
  • Some of the migrants in the facility have tuberculosis
  • They said the militants returned later to recruit them as fighters
CAIRO: Eritrean migrants say the facility where they are detained in western Libya was caught in the crossfire between rival militias.
The two migrants told The Associated Press on Monday that guards fled the Gharyan detention center, which houses nearly 30 migrants, including 10 suffering from tuberculosis. Militiamen stormed the center on Wednesday, holding one migrant at gunpoint and accusing him of supporting Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. The migrants say the same militia returned in the following days to try to recruit them as fighters.
They appealed for help, saying their detention center is running out of food and water. The AP has documented the abuse of migrants at other facilities in Libya.
The migrants asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Reuters
  • Tension between Tehran and Washington have risen sharply in recent weeks
  • Trump has called for talks with Iran’s clerical rulers with “no preconditions”
DUBAI: Iran will never succumb to US pressure and if Washington wants talks with Tehran it should show respect, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.
“Iran will never yield to pressure from the United States ... America should try to respect Iran ... if they want to talk to Iran, they should show respect,” Zarif said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.
Tension between Tehran and Washington have risen sharply in recent weeks, a year after Washington exited the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international financial sanctions.
Trump has called for talks with Iran’s clerical rulers with “no preconditions.” Tehran has ruled this out, saying Trump should return to the deal if he wants to negotiate with Iran.

Topics: Iran US

