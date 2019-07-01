Three bodies found after Sudan protests turn deadly

You are here

﻿

Thousands of people in Sudan continue to take to the streets and demand civilian rule. (File/AFP)
  • Sunday’s demonstrations were the first mass protests since the military crackdown a month ago
  • Military seized the power after toppling Bashir in April
OMDOURMAN: Three blood-stained bodies were found on Monday in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, an AFP correspondent reported, a day after mass protests against the ruling generals rocked Sudan.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday demanding civilian rule, in the first mass rally since a deadly crackdown on a protest camp nearly a month ago.
Crowds of protesters had flooded Khartoum and Omdurman, just across the Nile river from the capital, along with several other cities and towns across the country.
A health ministry official said that seven people were killed during Sunday’s rally without elaborating how they died, while the protest movement said five demonstrators had been killed.
It also said that several more were seriously wounded by gunshots fired by “the military council militias.”
And on Monday three bodies were found on the ground in Omdurman in an area where protests were held, the AFP correspondent reported.
Their identities were not immediately clear.
Crowds of people had gathered around the bodies, chanting “Just Fall, Just Fall,” a catchcry of the protest movement that has rocked Sudan since demonstrations first erupted against since-ousted ruler Omar Al-Bashir in December.
Sunday’s mass protest was the first such rally since the June 3 crackdown on a protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum left dozens dead and hundreds wounded.
The raid on the protest sit-in came days after the collapse of talks between protest leaders and generals about installing civilian rule.
The generals seized power after the army toppled Bashir in April following nationwide protests against his ironfisted three-decade rule.

Lebanon vows to restore security after deadly shootout

  • Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council said it had taken "decisive" measures to restore security to the area
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government vowed on Monday to restore security to an area of a deadly shooting that has stirred fear of renewed strife in the Chouf Mountains, one of the bloodiest theatres of the 1975-90 civil war.
Two aides of government minister Saleh al-Gharib, the state minister for refugee affairs, were killed on Sunday in the incident in the Aley region in what he termed an attempted assassination.
Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council, which includes the president and security chiefs, said it had taken "decisive" measures to restore security to the area and bring to justice those involved.
"This is to bury strife, safeguard the prestige of the state and to spare innocent blood," the council said in a statement, adding that the decisions would remain secret.
No arrests have been announced yet.
The incident spiralled as supporters of Walid Jumblatt, Lebanon's main Druze leader, protested against a planned visit to the area by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a Maronite Christian and Jumblatt adversary. He ultimately cancelled the visit, saying he wanted to avoid any security problem.
Gharib, a Druze politician, is politically aligned with Bassil and backed by Jumblatt's Druze rival Talal Arslan.
Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) has accused Gharib's bodyguards of opening fire on the protesters, leading to an exchange of fire in which two PSP supporters were also wounded.
Arslan, in a televised news conference, said the state must act. "If the state does not strike with an iron fist there will be negative repercussions in more than one area," he said.
The historic rivalry between Arslan and Jumblatt has surfaced on numerous fronts of late, including the tussle for Druze cabinet posts in Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's national unity government.
The families of the men killed on Sunday have said they will not bury them until the perpetrators are handed over.
The Chouf witnessed years of fighting between Christian and Druze militias in the civil war, leading to the displacement of the Christian population. Some have returned under government-backed "reconciliation" agreements.

