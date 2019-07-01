US-led coalition says targeted Al-Qaeda in northwest Syria

You are here

Syrian government forces have increased attacks in the northwest of Syria since April. (File/AFP)
  • US officials said the targets were planning attacks that threaten the safety of US citizens and partners as well as civilians
  • The killed commanders were from different nationalities
BEIRUT: The US-led coalition said Monday its aircraft carried out a strike in northwestern Syria a day earlier that a monitor reported had killed eight extremists, including commanders, from an Al-Qaeda-linked group.
“This operation targeted AQ-S operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym for Al-Qaeda in Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said six commanders were among the slain extremists from the Hurras Al-Deen group in Aleppo province.
The killed commanders included two Tunisians, two Algerians, an Egyptian and a Syrian, the Observatory added.
“With our allies and partners, we will continue to target Daesh and Al-Qaeda to prevent both groups from using Syria as a safe haven,” US Central Command said.
Hurras Al-Deen maintains ties to Al-Qaeda and fights alongside the global extremist network’s former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham — which dominates most of Idlib province as well as parts of neighboring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.
Since its formation in 2014, the US-led coalition against Deash has targeted extremist leaders in Syria’s northwest, but the strikes have dropped off significantly since 2017.
In March 2017, the Observatory said a US-led strike on a mosque in the north of Aleppo province killed 49 people, most of them civilians.
The Pentagon denied that large numbers of civilians were killed or that it had targeted the religious building, acknowledging only one possible civilian death.
The greater Idlib area was supposed to be protected by a buffer zone under a September agreement between Russia and Turkey.
But backed by its ally Moscow, Damascus has since late April ramped up its bombardment of the region, home to some three million people — nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria.
That came after HTS took over administrative control of the Idlib region at the start of the year.
Hurras Al-Deen was established in February 2018 and has some 1,800 fighters, including non-Syrians, according to the Observatory.

  • Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council said it had taken "decisive" measures to restore security to the area
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government vowed on Monday to restore security to an area of a deadly shooting that has stirred fear of renewed strife in the Chouf Mountains, one of the bloodiest theatres of the 1975-90 civil war.
Two aides of government minister Saleh al-Gharib, the state minister for refugee affairs, were killed on Sunday in the incident in the Aley region in what he termed an attempted assassination.
Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council, which includes the president and security chiefs, said it had taken "decisive" measures to restore security to the area and bring to justice those involved.
"This is to bury strife, safeguard the prestige of the state and to spare innocent blood," the council said in a statement, adding that the decisions would remain secret.
No arrests have been announced yet.
The incident spiralled as supporters of Walid Jumblatt, Lebanon's main Druze leader, protested against a planned visit to the area by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a Maronite Christian and Jumblatt adversary. He ultimately cancelled the visit, saying he wanted to avoid any security problem.
Gharib, a Druze politician, is politically aligned with Bassil and backed by Jumblatt's Druze rival Talal Arslan.
Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) has accused Gharib's bodyguards of opening fire on the protesters, leading to an exchange of fire in which two PSP supporters were also wounded.
Arslan, in a televised news conference, said the state must act. "If the state does not strike with an iron fist there will be negative repercussions in more than one area," he said.
The historic rivalry between Arslan and Jumblatt has surfaced on numerous fronts of late, including the tussle for Druze cabinet posts in Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's national unity government.
The families of the men killed on Sunday have said they will not bury them until the perpetrators are handed over.
The Chouf witnessed years of fighting between Christian and Druze militias in the civil war, leading to the displacement of the Christian population. Some have returned under government-backed "reconciliation" agreements.

