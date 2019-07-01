You are here

  • Home
  • Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets: Commander
﻿

Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets: Commander

Libya has been under a war between an internationally recognized government and its rival forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets: Commander

  • Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli
  • Tripoli is under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

BENGHAZI, Libya: Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar will start heavy air strikes on targets in the capital Tripoli, one of his commanders said on Monday, urging residents to stay away from militia and military camps.
Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli, which is under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Migrants detained in Libya, caught in crossfire, seek aid
Update 0
Middle-East
Haftars' forces threaten to attack Turkish interests in Libya

Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed

Updated 01 July 2019
AP
0

Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed

  • Turkey said they would consider LNA forces as “legitimate targets” if they don’t release the crewmembers
  • LNA earlier called Turkish assets in Libya as “legitimate targets”
Updated 01 July 2019
AP
0
ANKARA, Turkey: A Turkish official says six Turkish nationals who were held by a Libyan force have been released.
A Foreign Ministry official says the six crewmembers of a ship were released on Monday, a day after Turkey vowed it would consider Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s forces as “legitimate targets” if the Turkish nationals remained in detention.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army had earlier called Turkish assets in Libya “legitimate targets,” accusing Turkey of helping rival militias allied with the UN-supported government.
The LNA controls much of eastern and southern Libya. In April it launched an offensive against Tripoli, where a weak, UN-aligned government is based.

Latest updates

Indian actress Zaira Wasim draws fire for leaving Bollywood over her Islamic faith
0
Arab Coalition destroys a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
0
Pakistan authorities say 3 Taliban killed in shootout
0
Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed
0
Turkey’s Erdogan: Russian missile defence system to arrive in 10 days
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.