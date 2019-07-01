Lebanon forces Syrian refugees to tear down walls

You are here

Arsal, one of the settlememts, hosts around 60,000 refugees. (File/AFP)
  • The news agency said only four out of 20 settlements still had walls
  • Authorities told refugees they would remove all walls taller than wasit-high after July 1
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says Lebanese troops have entered refugee settlements in a town near the Syrian border to make sure that brick and concrete walls have been torn down.
Earlier this year, the military gave refugees until July 1 to remove any wall taller than waist high.
NNA said only four of the 20 settlements that the troops visited on Monday still had walls.
Arsal is home to 60,000 refugees who live in informal camps set up in the fields.
Save the Children spokesperson Joelle Bassoul said up to 3,000 homes were supposed to be demolished in Arsal, adding that less than half were demolished by the refugees. She said they have reports the army moved into three camps and demolished some homes.

