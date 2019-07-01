You are here

Dubai port operator acquires Topaz Energy for $1.1bn

DP World, formed after the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, operates ports and terminals in 40 countries. (File/AFP)
  • Topaz operates a fleet of 117 vessels, mainly in the Caspian Sea, Middle East, North Africa, and West Africa
  • DP World is a logistics provider which operates around 78 ports and terminals globally
DUBAI: Dubai port and logistics giant DP World said Monday it has acquired Topaz Energy and Marine, an offshore international vessel and marine logistics company for nearly $1.1 billion.
Dubai-based Topaz is a subsidiary of Renaissance, a publicly traded firm on Oman’s Muscat stock exchange, with Standard Chartered Private Equity holding a minority stake.
Topaz operates a modern fleet of 117 vessels and operates mainly in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and North Africa, and West Africa, DP World said in a statement.
It has long-standing relationships with leading international energy firms like British Petroleum, Chevron, Dragon Oil and ExxonMobil among others.
“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Topaz, which further strengthens DP World’s position as a world-leading operator in maritime logistics services,” said the CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
DP World is a global logistics provider and operates around 78 ports and terminals in 40 countries.

Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members

  • “Without unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” he said
  • OPEC members meet on July 1 in Vienna followed by a meeting with non-OPEC states on July 2
DUBAI: Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should have unity among themselves, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday, adding that Tehran backed cooperation with non-OPEC oil exporter states.
“Without unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” Zanganeh said in a report by Shana, the Iranian oil ministry news service, before leaving Tehran to attend OPEC meeting in Vienna.
Tehran has in the past objected to policies put forward by its regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh was too close to the United States.
“Iran supports cooperation with non-OPEC states, but as long as some members of OPEC are hostile against other members, like Iran, OPEC’s understandings with non-OPEC states are meaningless and there is no room for cooperation,” Zanganeh said.
OPEC and its allies look set to extend oil supply cuts at least until the end of 2019 as Iraq joined top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia on Sunday in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy.
OPEC members meet on July 1 in Vienna followed by a meeting with non-OPEC states on July 2, switching from previously agreed dates of June 25-26.

