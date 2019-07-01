You are here

Closing arguments due in Navy SEAL court-martial

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in San Diego. (AP)
  • The prosecution is expected to begin summing up its case against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher on Monday in San Diego
  • His attorneys contend Gallagher is being falsely accused by junior SEALs
SAN DIEGO: Closing arguments are set to begin in the court-martial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq.
The prosecution is expected to begin summing up its case against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher on Monday in San Diego. Gallagher is accused of fatally stabbing a wounded Islamic State prisoner on May 3, 2017.
He’s also charged with attempted murder and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline for posing with the corpse for photographs.
His attorneys contend Gallagher is being falsely accused by junior SEALs who wanted to oust a platoon chief they hated.
One SEAL testified that he was the one who ultimately killed the teen by plugging his breathing tube with his thumb as an act of mercy.

Topics: US Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher Iraq

Pakistan authorities say 3 Taliban killed in shootout

  • The three militants were involved in the 2007 bomb attack
  • There was no immediate comment from the Pakistan Taliban
MULTAN, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have raided a Taliban hideout, triggering a shootout that killed three insurgents in the eastern city of Gujrat.
The provincial Counter-Terrorism Department says in a statement that the three alleged militants were killed Sunday when they had gathered near a key road in Gujrat to plan attacks on security forces. It says the slain men were linked to the 2007 bomb attack on a Pakistan Air Force bus in which several people were killed.
There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban, who have carried out scores of attacks including the 2007 assault.
Human rights activists have accused Pakistani authorities of extra-judicial killings in the past.

Topics: Pakistan Taliban

