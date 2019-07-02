You are here

Minister wants to talk Kashmir but not at cost of BJP agenda

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah (C) leaves after visiting family members of a slain police officer Arshad Khan, who was killed during attack by militants in Anantnag in south of Srinagar, in Srinagar on June 27, 2019. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government in New Delhi would make all possible efforts to preserve control over Kashmir.

Addressing Parliament, Shah said: “Kashmir is an integral part of India.” 

The province has been under the direct rule of New Delhi since June 2018.

On Friday Shah told Parliament that Article 370 of the constitution, giving special status to Kashmir, had been meant as a “temporary provision” and that it should be updated. He blamed the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the “mistake.” 

Shah’s comments received a sharp reaction across the region.

The leader of the Congress Party in Kashmir, Saifuddin Soz said: “The people of Kashmir have time and again made it clear that unless the dispute over Kashmir is resolved, the constitution guarantees internal autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir. It can, therefore, neither be abrogated nor amended against the will of the people.”

For the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution has been a political goal for some time. 

In the recent general elections, the BJP returned an almost two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament and inched toward securing the majority needed in the upper chamber to begin the process.

Shah’s controversial statement comes within a week of his party offering talks to separatist leaders in Kashmir.

Responding to the first conciliatory gesture by the Indian government in five years, Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said last week that he was ready for dialogue with New Delhi.

“As the most affected party with daily killings of our young, we would naturally like to resolve the issue,” Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat movement, said.

Indian-administered Kashmir is the country’s only Muslim-majority state, at the heart of the major dispute between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan for more than seven decades.

In February, the countries came close to war when a Pakistan-based militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a convoy of paramilitary vehicles in southern Kashmir, claiming more than 50 lives. 

India retaliated by attacking what it claimed was a militant training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot area, while Islamabad flew sorties into Indian airspace, resulting in the downing of an Indian jet.

All this played a major role in the thumping general election victory of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, told journalists in Srinagar that the Hurriyat was willing to talk with the government.

“I feel happy that the temperature has gone down,” said Malik, who was made head of the state in August last year. 

“Hurriyat has always been in favor of talks as the means of resolution. Dialogue among stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of resolution for the Kashmir issue, not force. We have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past,” added Farooq.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of dialogue between India and Pakistan, including on the issue of Kashmir, should also be seriously considered as the way forward.” 

BJP leaders in Kashmir also welcomed the prospect of new talks.

“This is not a bad thing. When the temperature is low and when the separatist leaders have understood the importance of dialogue, this is a positive development,” said Dr. Hina Bhat, a Srinagar-based BJP leader.

“We have never said no to dialogue with Pakistan. We have reached out to them in the past. I expect that the new prime minister will not repeat the mistakes of history.”

Death of Venezuelan navy captain draws eye of UN watchdog

Venezuelan deputy of the National Assembly Delsa Solorzano speaks about the death in custody of Navy Captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo, during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
0

Death of Venezuelan navy captain draws eye of UN watchdog

  • Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, has said that Maduro ordered an exhaustive probe into the death
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
0

CARACAS, Venezuela: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Venezuelan authorities Monday to quickly launch an independent investigation into the death of a navy captain who died in custody after being arrested on suspicion of plotting to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.
Guterres is “deeply concerned” at reports of Capt. Rafael Acosta’s death, and he urged a prompt, independent investigation, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that Guterres wants the government to bring anyone responsible for his death to justice.
Venezuela’s chief prosecutor announced that two officers attached to a military intelligence agency had been arrested on homicide charges, though he made no reference to allegations of torture.
Acosta died Saturday hours after his attorney Alonso Medina Roa says his bruised and bloody client was brought to court in a wheelchair, unable to stand from intense pain and struggling to speak, covered with cuts and with bloody fingernails and black eyes. He died a short time later after a judge ordered him transferred to a military hospital.
The government says that Acosta and five other members of the armed forces or judicial police planned to launch an operation on June 23 to kill Maduro and other top officials, including first lady Cilia Flores and socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello.
A manhunt is underway for eight other men suspected in the plot, officials say. Security forces arrested Acosta on June 21 on the outskirts of Caracas, Medina Roa said, adding that his client was healthy at the time.
Acosta’s wife, Waleska de Acosta, has denied he planned to kill the president, while acknowledging that her husband opposed Maduro. She and her husband have two children aged 4 and 12, de Acosta said.
The death has drawn condemnation from the United States and several other nations as well as opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who renewed calls on the military to reject Maduro and join his movement to oust the socialist president.
Acosta’s death follows a recent visit to Venezuela by Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. Bachelet concluded her three-day trip calling on the government to free all those detained for “exercising their civil and political rights in a peaceful manner.”
Bachelet expanded on Guterres’ comments in her own statement Monday, saying she was “shocked” by allegations of torture, which may have been the cause of Acosta’s death.
“I remind the Venezuelan authorities that they are responsible for the life, and the physical and psychological integrity of all people deprived of their liberty,” Bachelet said. “Structural measures should also be urgently adopted to prevent the recurrence of torture and other ill-treatment of people held in custody by the State.”
Bachelet urged authorities to let attorneys and relatives visit six others arrested in the case to ensure they are treated with “humanity and dignity” and are “protected from torture and other forms of ill-treatment.”
She said two members of the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence, the agency that had Acosta in custody, have been charged on suspicion of first-degree murder. But she “regretted” that torture allegations didn’t appear to be included in the charges.
Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, has said that Maduro ordered an exhaustive probe into the death.
Saab later identified the two men arrested on homicide charges as Sgt. Estiben José Zárate and Lt. Antonio Ascanio, both members of the Bolivarian National Guard attached to the intelligence agency. The prosecutor said a preliminary investigation linked the men to the “regrettable” act.
Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza said Venezuela is in talks with Germany to restore diplomatic relations nearly four months after Maduro declared German Ambassador Daniel Kieser a “persona non grata” for backing Guaidó and ejected him from the country.
Germany is among some 50 nations that back Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Kieser was thrown out after meeting with Guaidó at the airport near Caracas in March with other foreign diplomats to prevent his arrest for leaving the country against a court order.
The German Embassy in Caracas did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

