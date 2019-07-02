You are here

Careem ends Sudan operations as part of Uber takeover deal

  • Uber says it expected Careem to divest its operations in Sudan before its $3.1 billion takeover of the Dubai-headquartered company closes
DUBAI: Careem has ended operations in Sudan as part of its planned takeover by Uber, a spokeswoman said on Monday, less than a year after the Middle Eastern ride-hailing firm launched in the country.

Careem began operations in Sudan in September 2018 after the US lifted economic sanctions in 2017.

Uber said in an SEC filing it expected Careem to divest its operations in Sudan before its $3.1 billion takeover of the Dubai-headquartered company closes. The deal, announced in March, is expected to close early next year.

Careem shut its Sudan business on June 30, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“There are no plans to close any other markets and ceasing Sudan operations will not have any effect on Careem’s other markets,” she said.

Few international firms entered Sudan after the lifting of US economic sanctions. The country remains on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. Sudan has faced instability since protests broke out in December, resulting in the ouster of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir by the military in April.

Last week, a top US State Department official said Washington was considering all options, including possible sanctions, if there was more violence.

Other local ride-hailing apps such as Tirhal operate in Sudan.

Topics: Careem Sudan Uber

Dubai port operator acquires Topaz Energy for $1.1bn

  • Topaz operates a fleet of 117 vessels, mainly in the Caspian Sea, Middle East, North Africa, and West Africa
  • DP World is a logistics provider which operates around 78 ports and terminals globally
DUBAI: Dubai port and logistics giant DP World said Monday it has acquired Topaz Energy and Marine, an offshore international vessel and marine logistics company for nearly $1.1 billion.
Dubai-based Topaz is a subsidiary of Renaissance, a publicly traded firm on Oman’s Muscat stock exchange, with Standard Chartered Private Equity holding a minority stake.
Topaz operates a modern fleet of 117 vessels and operates mainly in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and North Africa, and West Africa, DP World said in a statement.
It has long-standing relationships with leading international energy firms like British Petroleum, Chevron, Dragon Oil and ExxonMobil among others.
“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Topaz, which further strengthens DP World’s position as a world-leading operator in maritime logistics services,” said the CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
DP World is a global logistics provider and operates around 78 ports and terminals in 40 countries.

Topics: Dubai ports DP World Topaz Energy

