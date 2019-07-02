You are here

Global stocks rally on Trump-Xi breakthrough

Traders gather at the New York Stock Exchange. US stocks on Monday were solidly higher, with the DJIA index gaining 250 points at the opening bell. (AP/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
  • US president’s historic visit to North Korea propels the dollar
  • China meanwhile pledges to buy more US agricultural machinery
LONDON: Stock markets surged Monday after US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on the sidelines of the G20 summit to restart trade talks, reviving hopes of an end to their tariff war.

Trump’s historic visit to North Korea also at the weekend, where he met leader Kim Jong Un, further soothed geopolitical concerns and propelled the dollar, as investors shunned havens, notably gold.

Oil prices also rallied after OPEC and its oil producing allies appeared firmly on course to extend their oil output caps.

“European markets are uniformly higher, particularly the heavily China-exposed DAX” index in Frankfurt, noted Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index trading group.

German stocks were supported also by official data showing unemployment in Germany held steady in June.

US stocks were also solidly higher, with the DJIA index gaining 250 points at the opening bell.

“US stocks are nicely higher in early action to begin the third quarter, with global markets rallying on the weekend’s G-20 summit in Japan that delivered a trade truce between the US and China that agreed to hold off on implementing further tariffs,” analysts at Charles Schwab said.

Trump said negotiations to resolve the standoff between the US and China — the world’s two biggest economies — were “back on track,” adding that he would hold off imposing threatened new levies on Chinese goods.

Trump also signalled a softer position on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a major bone of contention in the row, by saying US companies could sell equipment “where there’s no great national security problem.”

China meanwhile pledged to buy more US agricultural machinery.

The news was welcome after Trump sparked volatility on markets in early May with his shock decision to hit China with new tariffs and halt talks that had seemed to be nearing a positive end.

“Investors heaved a massive, but exhausted, sigh of relief that both the US and China opted to push the reset button and restart trade negotiations amidst other pleasantries — now we’ll have to see whether it all sticks,” said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

Elsewhere on Monday, the WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel after OPEC giant Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output.

“Everyone supported the proposition to extend for nine months the limits agreed in December,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after a gathering of oil ministers and before the cartel’s main meeting later Monday.

WTI, the New York benchmark, climbed above $60 for the first time since the end of May, before easing back a little.

Topics: Donald Trump Xi Jinping Dollar US-China trade OPEC

0
0
UK economy feels the strain of global slowdown as well as Brexit

Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
UK economy feels the strain of global slowdown as well as Brexit

  • Consumer lending in Britain grows at slowest pace since 2014
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s economy has lost momentum and might have shrunk in the second quarter of 2019, according to data that showed the double impact of Brexit and the slowdown in the global economy.

Manufacturers had their worst month in more than six years and consumers increased their borrowing at the slowest pace since 2014. The value of sterling fell against the dollar and the euro after the data was published.

Howard Archer, an economist with EY Item Club, a forecasting group, estimated that Britain’s economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the April-June period.

The Bank of England last month cut its forecast for economic growth in the second quarter to zero.

That largely reflected an unwinding of the rush by many factories to get ready for the original Brexit deadline which has now been delayed until Oct. 31.

But economists said Monday’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index showed how hard Britain’s factories were also being hit by the slowdown in the world economy caused by the trade skirmishes between the US and China.

The overall PMI slumped to 48.0 in June from May’s 49.4, well below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and its lowest reading since February 2013.

Lack of confidence

Export demand fell for a third month as manufacturers around the world lost confidence.

Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan, said the weak PMI survey challenged his view that manufacturing growth would rebound at the start of the third quarter.

Separate data from the Bank of England published on Monday showed lending to British consumers — whose spending has helped the economy cope with the Brexit crisis — rose by its weakest annual pace in more than five years in May. The BoE data also showed the weakest increase since April 2017 in net mortgage lending.

Archer at EY Item Club said May’s mortgage data chimed with other figures which suggested the relief from the delay of Brexit had been limited.

“Improved consumer purchasing power and robust employment growth has also recently been helpful for the housing market, but this has recently shown some signs of levelling off,” he said.

Economists said they were waiting for Wednesday’s PMI of Britain’s dominant services industry to gauge the extent of the slowdown in the overall economy.

Chris Hare, an economist with HSBC, said he expected only a slight pickup which would point to anaemic underlying growth.

“So, considerations about Brexit deadlines notwithstanding, we do not think that now is the time for the Bank of England to be raising rates,” he said.

The BoE has stuck to its message that it expects to raise borrowing costs, assuming Britain can avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Topics: UK economy Brexit London

0
0
