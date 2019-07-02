RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (GACA) Academy of Civil Aviation will open its doors to applicants with high school diplomas in natural sciences for its diploma and fast-track programs.
Fields included in the programs include fire and rescue training and airport operation, with applications open from Sunday June 30 until July 20, through the academy website www.saca.edu.sa.
Applicants for the higher diploma for fire and rescue should be Saudi nationals between 18-23 years of age (according to the Hijri calendar). The applicants must have a high school certificate in natural sciences with a grade of at least 80 percent, an aptitude test score of 70 percent and an achievement score of 65 percent. Applicants must also have a score of at least 40 in the English language test from the National Center for Measurement.
The academy requires applicants who apply for different fast-track programs.
Saudi aviation academy opens admissions
Saudi aviation academy opens admissions
- The applicants must have a high school certificate in natural sciences with a grade of at least 80 percent, an aptitude test score of 70 percent and an achievement score of 65 percent
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (GACA) Academy of Civil Aviation will open its doors to applicants with high school diplomas in natural sciences for its diploma and fast-track programs.