Saudi Embassy in UK launches cultural initiative

LONDON: The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in the UK organized the “Second Business and Student Volunteer Initiatives Forum in the Scholarship Community.”
This leading event promotes Saudi Arabia’s intellectual and cultural image in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with the Saudi Students Club in London at King Fahd Academy, London.
The event began with a meeting between the cultural attache, Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Maqshi, and the heads of Saudi student clubs in Britain.
Al-Maqshi praised the support offered by the Saudi Embassy to scholarship students and their dependents. The meeting discussed the role of the Saudi clubs in cooperation with the cultural attache in supporting Saudi student activities that are in the interest of the students and their dependents.
After that, the cultural attache opened the Business and Volunteer Initiatives exhibition and listened to a summary of the work of volunteers.
Some volunteer initiatives are aimed at introducing Saudi Arabia’s historical, cultural, touristic and development identity, developing education and serving volunteers, charitable and training activities aimed at realizing Vision 2030.
