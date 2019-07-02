Misk’s Manga Productions opens branch in Tokyo

RIYADH: Manga Productions, an affiliated company of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation, has opened a branch in Tokyo, a move that reflects the company’s international growth as well as its successful Japanese partnerships in recent years.
The opening of the branch on June 28 was followed by the signing of memorandums of understanding between Manga Productions and Kadokawa Corp., Tokyo University of Technology, Mizuho Bank, and Misk Foundation’s Initiatives Center.
Badr bin Mohammed Al-Asaker, chairman of Manga Productions, said that strong Saudi-Japanese relations over decades “allow us to maintain, encourage and stimulate an environment suitable for cooperation in various fields, especially creative ones.”
The Tokyo branch will encourage joint collaboration with Japanese creative entities in the industry, he said.
“It will also reinforce our partnerships in Japan offering creative production and training programs for youth in gaming and animation,” Al-Asaker said.
