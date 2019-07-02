Dr. Hattan bin Abdul Karim Timraz has been dean of the faculty of maritime studies at King Abdul Aziz University since 2017.
He has also been an assistant professor of international maritime law since 2015.
Timraz has held various positions at the Jeddah university over the past 13 years and was vice dean of the faculty of maritime studies from 2015 prior to his appointed as the department head. He was in charge of education and was head of cooperation and international relations at the faculty between 2015 and 2018.
He began his academic career as a lecturer in the maritime studies department before moving to the UK to pursue his higher education.
He has a deck officer license from the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency and has sailed on oil tankers belonging to Vela International Marine, a Saudi Aramco-owned company.
Timraz holds a bachelor’s degree in merchant ship operations from Southampton’s Solent University, in the UK. He gained a master’s degree in international maritime and commercial law and a Ph.D. in maritime law from Swansea University, also in the UK.
King Abdul Aziz University is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to award bachelor’s degrees in marine surveying, navigation, engineering and transportation. It also offers international professional certification in different specializations.
The dean said that his faculty’s main objective was to provide world-class education and training in the field of marine transport and surveying for students looking to work on ocean-going vessels.
