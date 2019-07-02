You are here

  Hattan bin Abdul Karim Timraz, dean of the faculty of maritime studies at King Abdul Aziz University
Dr. Hattan bin Abdul Karim Timraz has been dean of the faculty of maritime studies at King Abdul Aziz University since 2017.
He has also been an assistant professor of international maritime law since 2015.
Timraz has held various positions at the Jeddah university over the past 13 years and was vice dean of the faculty of maritime studies from 2015 prior to his appointed as the department head. He was in charge of education and was head of cooperation and international relations at the faculty between 2015 and 2018.
He began his academic career as a lecturer in the maritime studies department before moving to the UK to pursue his higher education. 
He has a deck officer license from the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency and has sailed on oil tankers belonging to Vela International Marine, a Saudi Aramco-owned company.
Timraz holds a bachelor’s degree in merchant ship operations from Southampton’s Solent University, in the UK. He gained a master’s degree in international maritime and commercial law and a Ph.D. in maritime law from Swansea University, also in the UK.
King Abdul Aziz University is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to award bachelor’s degrees in marine surveying, navigation, engineering and transportation. It also offers international professional certification in different specializations.
The dean said that his faculty’s main objective was to provide world-class education and training in the field of marine transport and surveying for students looking to work on ocean-going vessels.

JEDDAH: The founders of an award-winning Saudi app, aimed at revolutionizing the provision of care and educational services for people with special needs, are hoping to take the world by storm.
Ynmo (@ynmodata), which means “to grow” in Arabic, is the first Arabic-English digital solution of its kind, allowing service providers such as schools, centers, and clinics to design and monitor individualized treatment plans.
Dr. Faisal Al-Nemary, co-founder of Ynmo, said that although the number of children with disabilities was increasing, there was a regional and global shortage of qualified medical experts to deal with them.
So, Al-Nemary and his twin brother Fahad, who also goes by the title doctor, decided to team up with a group of professionals to establish the digital tool. “Our team members have the experience of working in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and the United States,” he told Arab News.
The 35-year-old brothers have spent 15 years providing special education and behavior therapy services in Saudi Arabia and the US and spotted a technology gap in the market after witnessing the “challenges faced by clinicians when designing and monitoring their clients’ plans.”
The siblings combined their clinical and research experience in developmental disabilities (including autism) with the specialties of two other professionals to launch the app. Dr. Abdullah Murad, 36, has worked for more than 10 years on large, government-led mobile-health technology projects, and Shabbab Al-Ghamdi, 40, is a seasoned sales and marketing leader, with multinational experience.
“Our office is in Wadi Makkah techno valley, and our team is made up of about 10 people, most of them females,” said Al-Nemary.
The app was officially launched in November 2017 to enhance communication and collaboration between an organization’s team members while also creating a relationship of trust with families. Al-Nemary said it helped users to design, monitor, archive, and share lessons and therapeutic plans, and professionals to swap daily notes and updates of a child’s progress with their family.
“Ynmo was developed to help clinicians to better support their clients with disabilities and support them and their families beyond the therapy sessions,” he said.
The app aims to give therapists and teachers the time to discuss and improve strategies with colleagues, enhance client-student performance, and give individuals the care they deserve.
“Designing treatment plans and lessons using paper and pencil or traditional technology methods (Word documents, Excel files, etc.) take time and effort and makes it hard to share them with multidisciplinary teams and family members,” added Al-Nemary.
Ynmo programs are offered in basic, professional, and excellence packages, but Al-Nemary noted that there were still cultural and mindset challenges to overcome about SaaS (Software as a Service) products in the MENA region.
“We aim to revolutionize the way children with disabilities receive care and make high-quality rehabilitation and educational services accessible for the underserved in under-resourced locations worldwide,” he said. “We work with great partners that locally and globally will give us a boost on our competitors to make our services accessible to clients around the world.”
He added that the Ynmo mission was to connect the developed world to the developing world, and the expert to the novice.

