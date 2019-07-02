You are here

  • Antarctic sea ice in dizzying decline since 2014: study
Antarctic sea ice in dizzying decline since 2014: study

This January 2017 photo provided by Ted Scambos shows sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica during an expedition to the Ross Sea. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AFP
Antarctic sea ice in dizzying decline since 2014: study

  • The Arctic is an ocean surrounded by land, while Antarctica is a continent surrounded by oceans, where icebergs are less constrained
Updated 02 July 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: After mysteriously expanding for decades, Antarctica’s sea ice cover melted by an area four times greater than France in just a few years and now stands at a record low, according to a study published Monday.
Scientists already knew Antarctica was thawing at an increasing rate, like the Arctic, because of accelerating discharge from glaciers, the rivers of ice that push up slowly against the shore.
But between 1979 and 2014, they observed a phenomenon that was both intriguing and reassuring: the sea ice cover was expanding.
From 2014 to 2017, however, “the Antarctic lost almost as much as the Arctic” over almost 40 years, NASA climatologist Claire Parkinson told AFP, and the trend has continued ever since.
From a peak area of 12.8 million square kilometers, the sea ice cover receded two million square kilometers for reasons that remain unknown.
“It went from its 40-year high in 2014, all the way down in 2017 to its 40-year low,” said Parkinson, whose findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The team analyzed microwave measurements from NASA and military satellites over the period to build up the most precise picture to date of the historic sea ice cover, measuring only area but not thickness.

Neither the reason for the earlier expansion nor the current decline are well understood.
Competing hypotheses exist, pinning the changes on everything from the hole in the ozone layer to shifting winds and ocean currents, but it’s far from clear cut.
“None of the hypotheses are good in my opinion,” said Douglas Martinson, an oceanographer from Columbia University, one of the paper’s peer reviewers.
But he cautioned against trying to apply findings from the Arctic to the Antarctic, saying it would be “like comparing apples to army trucks.”
The Arctic is an ocean surrounded by land, while Antarctica is a continent surrounded by oceans, where icebergs are less constrained.
Unlike the Arctic, Antarctica is not warming and remains the coldest place on Earth, as well as its largest source of freshwater.
Its mountains are covered in ice are capable of raising the level of the oceans by 57 meters, according to a 2013 study.
Chris Rapley, a climate scientist from the University College of London, said the previous gains did not in any way undermine the thesis of global warming.
“It simply demonstrates that in a complex, interconnected system, counter-intuitive outcomes can occur — at least for a while.
“We have a tendency to seek simplistic explanations of cause and effect, when in reality the situation is much more complicated and nuanced.”

Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later

This 2008 photo provided by the Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff's Office shows Sherri Telnas. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later

  • Telnas was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
SAN FRANCISCO: A woman who was prosecuted in Montana for trying to drown her baby son more than a decade ago has been accused of killing the now 12-year-old boy by drowning him in California, authorities said Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies found the boy and his 7-year-old brother unresponsive in a full irrigation canal near a cornfield. An autopsy said Jackson Telnas died of drowning, and officials said the younger boy is hospitalized in critical condition but didn’t detail what injuries he suffered.
Sherri Renee Telnas, 45, was arrested in her rural home near Porterville, about 270 miles (435 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Authorities didn’t know if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
The family had been in the area less than a year and authorities didn’t have contact with them before Saturday, when a 911 caller told officials Telnas was acting strangely and had taken the boys to a cornfield near their home, said Ashley Schwarm, a spokeswoman with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in California.
Jackson had recovered after Telnas first tried to kill him in a Montana river in 2008, authorities said. She was soaking wet as she carried the boy, then 10 months, into a hospital said she had tried to drown him because “bad thoughts or voices” told her to do it, Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff Mike Boone said in a statement.
She pleaded no contest to two counts of felony criminal endangerment and was sentenced in 2009 to the custody of Montana health officials for 10 years because of a history of mental illness, Boone said. Jackson was living with his father at the time, the sheriff said.
She spent less than a year at the state psychiatric hospital, said Ellie Brown, who is married to the boys’ uncle. Telnas got custody of Jackson in late 2010 as part of her divorce, court records said.
The judge found that she was doing well in her treatment with her psychiatrist, was holding down a job and her relationship with her son “appears to be very loving.”
The psychiatrist “had no concern about her ability to parent and testified that he sees no risk factors to indicate that she may de-compensate in her emotional wellness,” District Judge Ed McLean wrote.
He also noted that the boy’s father, Jacob Telnas, did not fight testimony that he was unemployed, living with friends, smoked marijuana on a daily basis and drank alcohol regularly.
She later reunited with her ex-husband, and their second son was born in 2012, Brown said. The couple lived together in California for a time, and Telnas had been alone with the boys for about a year, she said.
Telnas was released from Montana health officials’ oversight in 2016, public records show. It’s unclear what requirements or oversight she may have been under when she got back custody of the son she tried to kill.
Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, said he couldn’t reveal any information about the case.
Deputies who responded to the 911 call early Saturday found a neighbor who made the call and the boys’ grandmother trying to revive the kids, KFSN-TV reported.
Telnas was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday.

