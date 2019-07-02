You are here

  • Home
  • At least 15 dead as wall collapses in monsoon-hit Mumbai
﻿

At least 15 dead as wall collapses in monsoon-hit Mumbai

India’s monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AFP
0

At least 15 dead as wall collapses in monsoon-hit Mumbai

  • The tragedy came as the teeming coastal settlement of 20 million residents was lashed by heavy rains
  • Rescuers were sifting through the wreckage of the wall that collapsed in a slum area in Mumbai’s north
Updated 02 July 2019
AFP
0

MUMBAI: At least 15 people were killed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai early Tuesday when a wall collapsed during torrential monsoon downpours.
Another 69 were injured when the structure came down around 2am (2030 GMT Monday) in a slum settlement, Tanaji Kamble, a disaster management spokesman for Mumbai’s local authority, told AFP.
The tragedy came as the teeming coastal settlement of 20 million residents was lashed by heavy rains for a second consecutive day, bringing the city to a virtual standstill.
Authorities declared Tuesday a public holiday and advised all residents to stay indoors. Schools and colleges were closed while flights were diverted from Mumbai’s main airport.
Large swathes of Mumbai received around 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain overnight into Tuesday morning, leaving low-lying parts submerged in water.
Train services on Mumbai’s colonial-era rail network, a lifeline for the city’s population, were reduced due to waterlogged tracks while motorists were seen pushing cars through flooded streets.
Rescuers were sifting through the wreckage of the wall that collapsed in a slum area in Mumbai’s north, in the hope of finding more survivors trapped under rubble.
“Rescue operations are underway and more details are awaited. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took control of the situation,” a National Disaster Response Force official told the Press Trust of India news agency.
Mumbai’s streets regularly flood during the monsoon, which runs from June until September or October, and which provides India with most of its annual rainfall.
In 2005, 950 millimeters (37 inches) of rain fell on the coastal metropolis in just 24 hours, killing more than 500 people.
In August 2017, intense rainfall brought the commercial hub to a virtual standstill for two days and left at least 10 people dead.
Building collapses are common during the monsoon when dilapidated structures buckle under the weight of continuous rain.
Activists say Mumbai’s susceptibility to floods has worsened in recent years due to a construction boom that is trying to keep up with the city’s swelling population.
Much of Mumbai’s mangrove cover, which is extremely effective in helping to drain water, has been destroyed over the past decade to make way for glitzy high-rises.
According to various studies, anywhere between 40 to 50 percent of the city’s population live in slums, which become a sea of blue tarpaulin every monsoon as residents try to keep out the rain.

Topics: India monsoon Mumbai

Related

0
World
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Mumbai, 5 killed and 36 hurt
0
India watchdog orders DP World unit to withdraw some notices to clients at Mumbai port

Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress

Updated 21 min 28 sec ago
0

Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress

Updated 21 min 28 sec ago
0
MANILA: The son of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he might seek the speakership of the lower house of Congress, heating up a race for leadership of a legislature dominated by his father’s allies.
Paolo Duterte, 44, who won a seat in May’s midterm election, proposed to share the three-year speaker term and wants to settle what he said was a divide in a newly-elected chamber that has yet to convene for its first session.
“We are not talking about two persons here. We are talking about our beloved country,” he said in a statement.
“It is not about speakership alone, but who is the right person to unite Congress,” he added.
The president has yet to endorse a candidate amid intense lobbying for the post. A month ago, Duterte said he would resign the presidency if his son became speaker, because there were already three Dutertes in office.
He was referring to daughter Sara Duterte, his successor as Davao City mayor, and youngest son, Sebastian, her vice mayor.
Sara Duterte is fast becoming a political heavyweight and is being tipped to take over as president in 2022.
Paolo Duterte had served as Davao vice mayor but resigned in late 2017 citing a failed marriage and damage to his reputation from him being linked to a seized $125 million shipment of illegal drugs from China, which led to his appearance before a Senate inquiry.
He has denied involvement and he has not been charged with any offense.
Though the president has increased his majority in Congress and the Senate, his choice of house leaders and their effectiveness could be vital to determining the success or failure of his presidency.
Some political commentators say Duterte needs to get his legislative agenda passed as early as possible, or risk it being held hostage by money politics, horse-trading or a shifting of allegiances as the 2022 elections draw nearer.

Latest updates

First Saudi opera singer hopes to encourage home-grown creativity
0
Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress
0
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Japanese emperor in Tokyo
0
OPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices
0
Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.