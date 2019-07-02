After backlash, Kardashian drops ‘Kimono’ name from underwear line

You are here

The mayor of Japan's ancient capital Kyoto was among those who asked the reality television star to consider renaming her shapewear line.
  • She will change the name of her new “Kimono” line of underwear, after being accused of cultural appropriation
  • “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration,” Kardashian said
WASHINGTON: “Kimono” is now a no no, Kim Kardashian West said Monday.
The pop culture icon announced that she will change the name of her new “Kimono” line of underwear, after being accused of cultural appropriation.
Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, sparked a social media storm last week when she unveiled the new line, with some in Japan accusing her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.
Following the backlash, which included the trending Twitter hashtag #KimOhNo, Kardashian revealed on Twitter and to her 142 million followers on Instagram that she would change the name.
“When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” Kardashian said.
“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she said.
Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women.
The mayor of Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto was among those who asked the reality television star to consider renaming her shapewear line.
“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history,” Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa wrote in a letter to Kardashian.
“(I) ask you to reconsider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark,” Kadokawa said.
Explaining her decision to change the name, Kardashian said “being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life.
“What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” she said. “I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.”
However, Kardashian’s U-turn did not appear to mollify Japanese officials, with Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko announcing that Tokyo would sent senior Patent Office staff to the US on July 9 to discuss the situation.
“The kimono is a culture our country has given to the world. In America as well, kimono has a high name recognition as being Japanese,” Seko told reporters in Tokyo.
“I hope the United States will take the appropriate screening measures, taking into account the spirit of the trademark system,” added the minister.

  • The American pop culture icon sparked a social media storm last week when she unveiled the new line
  • Kimono literally means “something to wear,” while Kardashian West’s use of it is a play on her first name
TOKYO: The mayor of Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto has entered into an unlikely correspondence with the queen of selfies Kim Kardashian West, asking her to reconsider naming her shapewear line “Kimono.”
The American pop culture icon sparked a social media storm last week when she unveiled the new line, with some in Japan and abroad accusing her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.
And now the mayor has waded into the debate — being had on Twitter under the hashtag #KimOhNo — penning a letter to the star to ask her to reconsider, Kyoto officials told AFP.
“We’re concerned that a wrong understanding of kimono will spread since Ms. Kardashian is such a powerful influencer,” said Mai Sakai, a Kyoto city official in charge of traditional crafts.
“(I) ask you to reconsider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark,” Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa wrote in an English-language letter sent to Kardashian West.
“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history,” he wrote, asking her to visit the city to experience kimono culture.
Kimono literally means “something to wear,” while Kardashian West’s use of it is a play on her first name.
The reality television star told the New York Times that she had no plans to produce clothes that “would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”
Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women.
And while the elaborate outfits might appear to have little in common with the snug garb being offered by Kardashian West, kimonos are not only often hugely expensive but known for being hard to wear.
Women frequently hire experts to dress them in kimono because the outfit requires seemingly endless nipping, tucking and strapping.

